Beyond Meat® Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Links at All Major Retailers Across the Country

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based protein, is shaking up the breakfast game in Canada by launching plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Links in grocery stores nationwide, marking Beyond Meat’s entry into the Canadian retail breakfast category. Consumers can find the savoury plant-based sausage links at all major retailers across Canada, making it easier than ever to enjoy Beyond Meat’s delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based proteins any time of day.



Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links are crafted to deliver the craveable flavor and juicy texture of traditional breakfast sausage, while offering 12g of protein per serving and 35% less sodium than the leading brand of pork sausage. Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links are made of simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice, with no GMOs, soy, gluten, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol. Plus with eight links per package, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links are a delicious and convenient option that will satisfy the whole family.

“We are thrilled to increase our better-for-you plant-based offerings in Canada with the debut of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links,” said Heena Verma, Marketing Director for Canada, Beyond Meat. “With the launch of our first retail breakfast product, we’re enabling Canadians to enjoy Beyond Meat products any time of day, satiating the growing appetite for plant-based protein in the country.”

Rewarding better sleep with better-for-you breakfast

This delicious plant-based breakfast item is launching in grocery stores nationwide as more than a third of Canadians admit they’re not getting enough sleep and approximately the same amount of Canadians believe that a well-balanced breakfast can improve how they feel throughout the day.1 Enter Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links — the missing link between the sleep Canadians need tonight and the better-for-you breakfast that fuels tomorrow.

On October 14, Beyond Meat will launch Sleep for Sausage — a nationwide campaign that will reward Canadians for getting a good night’s sleep with free Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links. Fans can receive one Beyond Breakfast Sausage Link for every hour of sleep they clock — sleep eight hours, receive eight delicious Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links in return. To participate, Canadians can visit www.sleepforsausage.com starting October 14 to upload their sleep tracking proof and claim their free Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, while supplies last. And for those in Toronto, a Sleep for Sausage truck will be visiting neighbourhoods from October 14-17. Track the truck’s location via www.sleepforsausage.com .

Too excited to sleep? Find Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links in the fresh meat section, next to traditional pork breakfast options, at all major retailers nationwide for MSRP CAD 7.99 per pack. Visit the Beyond Meat store locator to find a participating store location near you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based protein, offers a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 119,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

1 Based on a recent survey of approximately 1,500 Canadians conducted by Angus Reid Institute on behalf of Beyond Meat

