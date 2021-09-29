New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151659/?utm_source=GNW

42 billion in 2020 to $9.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and other commercial activities that paved way for increasing demand for fitness equipment for home-based workouts and improvement of online fitness content. The market is expected to reach $8.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -4%.



The market for home fitness equipment consists of sales of fitness equipment used at home.Home fitness equipment includes devices and machines used for performing and monitoring physical exercises at home for management of weight, improving stamina, developing muscle strength, improving appearance and personality, burning excess fat, simulating heart rate, or treating and recovering from medical conditions and to maintain overall health and fitness.



The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing home fitness equipment by the sales of these products.



The home fitness equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product into treadmills, elliptical machines, rowing machines, strength training equipment, other and by applications into home, small gyms, offices, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Space limitation in homes is expected to limit the growth of the home fitness equipment market.People living in cities are confined to small homes or apartments to manage their expenses, which limits the amount of space for fitness equipment.



According to American Council On Exercise, a treadmill or elliptical machine occupies 30 square feet, a stationary bike occupies 10 square feet, a rowing machine occupies 20 square feet, and free weights occupy 20 to 50 square feet of space.Moreover, the average size of a simple weight bench is 50 inches long and 19 inches wide.



Therefore, it is difficult for the user to adjust everything in small spaces. Reduced space in houses resulting in space limitation for fitness equipment is hindering the market growth.



In September 2019 Anta Sports, a Chinese sports product company acquired Amer Sports for approximately $5.2 billion. Amer Sports, a leading sporting goods company with a strong portfolio of internationally recognized brands, is a Finnish parent company of Precor which designs and makes gym products such as indoor cycling bikes, running treadmills and elliptical machines. Through this acquisition, Anta Sports adds well-known sports brands like Wilson tennis rackets, Salomon ski boots and Arc’teryx outdoor gear to its portfolio along with the fitness equipment.



Precautionary healthcare coupled with increasing preference for customized workout regime has contributed to the growth of the home fitness equipment market.Today people are inclined towards maintaining an active lifestyle with regular exercise which can maintain a healthy weight and decrease the risk of chronic diseases.



According to Mayo Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center, 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity is needed in a week which includes physical activities such as fast walking or swimming as an important part of preventive care and to prevent weight gain.People prefer to have a customized workout and are getting trained by online experts and individual training courses in order to meet their requirements.



Preventive and precautionary healthcare and customized workout regimes have increased the demand for home fitness equipment market.



Virtual reality fitness equipment, accessories and apps are the emerging trends in the home fitness equipment market to get physical workouts, which can inspire and motivate to keep up fitness goals with fun games and real-life training scenarios.They not only inspire and motivate into working out and firming up the body but also saves thousands of dollars on cross trainers, treadmills and stationary bikes.



For instance, the VR Fitness Company is creating the world’s first reality gym experience by providing virtual reality fitness machines that are built to give a safe and fun aerobic session for all fitness levels and making exercise a lot more fun and exciting. Virtual reality accessories are also available in the market which is connected to fitness equipment over Bluetooth and are compatible with the fitness equipment.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________