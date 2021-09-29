Aura Introduces the Mason Luxe Smart Frame, A Better Way to Share Photos With Family

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura continues its commitment to connecting family and friends through beautiful smart photo frames with the introduction of Mason Luxe . This top-line smart photo frame features Aura’s highest resolution 2K display to render countless memories with vivid clarity and color, a stone-inspired design, and support for video, including an integrated speaker for audio. Mason Luxe joins an updated line of Aura smart frames this fall, all powered by free, unlimited storage and collaborative, app-based photo sharing that makes it easy for inviting family and friends to add photos and videos from anywhere. Priced at $249 USD, Mason Luxe is available starting today.



With photos being shared across more than 100 countries, Aura brings friends and families together from around the world, helping to relive memories and share special moments in real time. Each frame has an average of four members contributing photos, and 75 percent of all frames receive new photos and videos every month.

"We’re taking more photos than ever before, and while we’re curating the highlights on social media, the moments that matter most to our closest friends and family get lost in group texts and digital storage,” said Abdur Chowdhury, CEO of Aura. “We created Aura to make it easy to share and connect over these memories, enjoyed through a beautiful frame worthy of a space in your home. We'll continue to introduce new features and new ways for our customers to connect. Over time, Aura becomes more than a frame, it’s a collective, ever-growing family album.”

Meet Mason Luxe

Mason Luxe was inspired from Aura’s bestselling Mason smart frame, with an upgraded 9.7” 2K display, 2048 x 1536 screen resolution, and a 4:3 aspect ratio ideal for smartphone photos. Aura’s software automatically adjusts brightness and orientation for portrait and landscape, optimizing content to scale. Connected and powered by software, the frame stays updated with new features.

Designed to beautifully fit within the home, Mason Luxe’s free-standing frame was inspired by the texture of craftsman stone, each hand-painted for the perfect finish in both a neutral, grey Sandstone and sophisticated, charcoal-toned Pebble.

Simple to set up and use on WiFi, Mason Luxe is managed through the Aura app and web uploader. Anyone invited to collaborate can add photos or videos to a frame directly from their device with free, unlimited cloud storage—no hidden fees or subscriptions. The frame’s slideshow seamlessly integrates videos up to 30 seconds in length with video sound and volume customized in the app.

Mason Luxe is available on www.auraframes.com and through partner retailers starting today including Amazon, Bloomingdales, Best Buy, Kohls, and more for $249 USD / $319 CAD.

New Aura smart photo frames connect the whole family this holiday

Aura’s lineup of bestselling frames will receive an update rolling out this fall. Alongside the just-launched Mason Luxe, new Aura frames will now feature integrated speakers to support video and audio sharing, including the newly designed Carver Luxe ($179 USD), Mason ($199 USD), and Smith ($399). Earlier Aura frames will also receive picture-only video support this September.

In a world of ever-increasing online shopping, video gives Aura customers yet another special way to personalize a gift for family and friends this holiday season. Packaged in a custom gift box, an Aura frame can be preloaded with a welcome video, photos, and private network of contributors who can share memories before set-up and well beyond.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is an innovator in the smart home decor category. By marrying high-end design with cutting-edge technology, Aura's smart frames fundamentally change the way we relive and share memories, creating an ongoing album of life’s greatest moments, big and small, and connecting friends and families from anywhere. For more information, visit auraframes.com .

Aura Media Contact:

press@auraframes.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baa99e29-d3ad-4d2f-8547-2a8c930d0b22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a2be295-33ad-4974-876c-282236de90cb