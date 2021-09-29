Bubblr, Inc. Shares Key Components Of Its Open-Source Platform and Announces Dissolution of Previously Entered Letter of Intent with Obrenza

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announces three clearly defined components (PODS) in creating an open-source platform, allowing developers worldwide to access its patented IP and other Web 3.0 tools for the advancement of a better Internet.



Bubblr's PODS (Platform-Open Development System) approach to its IP is a three-tiered system designed to make it easy for developers worldwide to access and deploy Web 3.0-ready applications. These new applications can feature:

A new monetization mechanism that does not include advertising at all

Consumer privacy and consumer anonymity

The provision of a concierge search capability



PODS 1: A Distributed Software Platform that allows third-party developers to use Bubblr's IP in whole or in part for new applications that align with ethical conceptualization and outcomes.

PODS 2: A Venture Development arm that provides motivation and momentum by identifying aligned startups for potential seed funding and deploying bounties, awards, grants, and early-stage capital to support third-party developers and teams building with the IP.

PODS 3: A lean corporate executive group to provide general administrative duties including operations, legal (including IP licensing), and Investor Relations. It will work with both the Platform and Ventures group, organizing day-to-day administration details.

Together, Bubblr's PODS support the Company's overall mission to create robust and sustainable digital applications that will provide a real alternative to Ad-Tech as a way of monetizing free content and services. It will also place consumer privacy and anonymity at the heart of a better internet.

There is a strong argument that the root cause of many of the existing problems within the current internet ecosystem, such as lack of consumer privacy, fake news, radicalization, lack of access by most small businesses to the Internet as a marketing tool, is the current dominance of Ad-Tech.

The current Ad-Tech model is increasingly dysfunctional and corrupt, whilst Bubblr represents an ethical alternative. However, our remit will also extend to other technologies such as Obrenza's, whose anonymous payment system also stops consumer data from being sold on by banks and credit card companies to support the currently dysfunctional Ad-Tech model.

The decision to move to an open-source platform has resulted in Bubblr and Obrenza agreeing to dissolve their Letter of Intent signed on Aug. 5, 2021. Instead, it is anticipated that Obrenza will participate as Bubblr's first platform partner, making their anonymous payments application available to developers in alignment with Bubblr's IP.

Bubblr CEO Steven Saunders said, "Obrenza will be a powerful tool for developers to utilize in creating anonymity and secure payments for the products they create. Their service will assist in the platform delivering an evolved internet experience that puts humans at the front of the digital equation."

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: Investors

Stanley Wunderlich

Launchpad IR

1-800-625-2236

1-516 729 3714

Info@CFSG1.com