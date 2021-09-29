New Managed Services Offered by Ubersmith for Subscription Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersmith, a leader in subscription management for the cloud, today announced the availability of a range of managed services to help customers of its software suite, including upgrades and other services for its product and ancillary software, such as the operating system and database. The company is now able to provide more complete and managed solutions to its customers anywhere in the world.

“As a company, our focus has been developing our suite of software to support subscription billing, infrastructure and ticketing, which extends to a plugin framework for third-party software,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “As we have evolved and today cover all essential business operations, our customers and prospects are asking for our help with installation and ongoing aspects for their critical implementations.”

Today, Ubersmith makes available three types of core managed services that include the following:

Installation

Upgrades

Patch Management (for larger customers)

Additional managed services the company is developing are related to:

Configuration

Monitoring

Migrations

Premium Support and Troubleshooting

Security Services such as certificate management

Cost for the managed services start at $250/month.

Ubersmith is a leading subscription business management software company that delivers mission-critical capabilities for billing, device management, support tickets and customer relationship management to cloud, data center, SaaS and other organizations. The open and scalable software suite serves as the central nervous system for its customer operations.

The company enables recurring and usage-based billing, including turnkey billing for cloud services, bandwidth, virtualization, backup, power, support and more. The platform offers more than 100-plus built-in software, hardware and service integrations as well as a plugin system and application programming interface (API) for further customization and integration.

In July, Ubersmith was acquired by Lumine Group, becoming part of its network of communications and media software businesses.

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include DataBank, Namecheap, Sitey and WOW. For more, please visit https://ubersmith.com.