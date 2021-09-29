Teampay Becomes First Spend Management Platform to Integrate with Microsoft Teams, the Only Solution of its Kind within the Microsoft Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teampay , the leading distributed spend management platform, today announced a new integration with Microsoft’s collaborative communication application, Microsoft Teams. It is the first spend management platform to ever integrate with Teams.



Teampay’s pioneering spend management solution reimagines the purchasing process for employees, approvers, and finance alike, automating manual tasks and simplifying the end-to-end experience. Teampay’s patented technology guides employees through the buying process via conversational UI with approval workflows triggered by business rules. Teampay gives all employees safe and monitored access to company money, wherever they are located. Designed to meet users where they are, Teampay now brings this innovative experience to Microsoft users - right within the Teams interface.

In addition to an enhanced purchasing experience, Teampay provides real-time visibility into spend. Pre-coded transaction data syncs to the company’s ERP as it happens, automating reconciliation. This not only reduces time-consuming manual work for the finance team at month-end close, but also delivers up-to-date actuals for the business. Teampay’s robust reporting capabilities provide valuable insights into spend, enabling business leaders and even individual employees to manage their actual spend and commitments against budgets in real time.

Teampay’s ERP integrations now include Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Finance & Operations, providing additional support to users within the Microsoft ecosystem. Teampay is also the first spend management platform to integrate with Dynamics 365.

“As we continue to adopt new ways of working, supporting employees within their workspace - regardless of physical location - is more critical than ever,” said Andrew Hoag, CEO of Teampay. “Our new Teams offering provides a unique solution for the many companies who depend on Microsoft’s ecosystem and further expands our global enterprise reach. This groundbreaking solution delivers a seamless experience for employees, reducing friction and increasing satisfaction.”

For more information about Teampay’s new Microsoft integrations, please visit https://www.teampay.co/microsoft-teams/ .

About Teampay

Teampay’s distributed spend management platform gives high-growth companies total control and real-time visibility over purchasing, while empowering employees with smart, policy-driven access to company spend. Teampay’s patented technology (U.S. Pat. No. 10,755,339, and other patents pending) delivers a user-friendly workflow that aligns spenders and finance, collects critical data, integrates it into legacy systems, and provides safe, intelligent payments. As such, the platform solves the common problems of policy misalignment, lack of transparency, and unpredictable spending. Teampay was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.

Media Contact

teampay@launchsquad.com