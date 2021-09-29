Puppet Announces New Integrations with ServiceNow

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today at Puppetize Digital 2021 announced as a member of the ServiceNow Partner Program, it has also joined the ServiceNow® Service Graph Connector Program by integrating its flagship product, Puppet Enterprise, with Service Graph. The Service Graph Connector for Puppet integration helps ServiceNow customers quickly, easily, and reliably ingest relevant and accurate data from Puppet-managed assets into ServiceNow's CMDB to make informed decisions across hybrid infrastructures.



“DevOps and accelerated application delivery play a key role in any company’s digital acceleration," said Jim Mercer, research director of DevOps and DevSecOps at IDC. "Self-service automation and deeper integrations within the DevOps toolchain are foundational to adopting a DevOps practice. Further, automation facilitates the integration of security or DevSecOps and helps to abate manual handovers between DevOps and security teams."

Connectors validated by ServiceNow’s Service Graph Connector Program integrate the expertise of the ServiceNow partner ecosystem into Service Graph. Service Graph Connector for Puppet enables customers to:

Receive up-to-date insights across hybrid infrastructures to make proactive and well-informed decisions through trusted, relevant data.

Reduce operational friction and eliminate manual data ingestion by automating data collection and reporting.

Accelerate changes and remove common bottlenecks associated with deployment activities through better visibility, ingestion, and automation-based varied data sets.

Reduce risk, stay compliant and ensure healthy audits through asset management.

“The importance of operating with accurate and correct real-time information across hybrid infrastructures is essential in accelerating the resilience of releases and IT projects. The incorrect mapping of configuration items or inaccurate data only leads to more complexity and, on occasion, financial loss,” said Molly Erdle, Product Manager at Puppet. “This new integration gives a full view of IT assets across hybrid infrastructures, so teams can streamline decisions without manual handover to ensure cost containment, compliance, and audibility is met and to avoid risks.”

Earlier this year, Puppet announced the Puppet Spoke , an action engine that can be used to build self-service workflows via the ServiceNow IntegrationHub. ServiceNow teams can build, test and deploy new functionality faster using the Puppet Spoke in conjunction with the enriched CMDB data. The integration gives ServiceNow customers direct access to the automation power of the Puppet engine. Those using the ServiceNow Platform can take advantage of a broad set of actions that Puppet enables, from restarting services to patching machines directly in the ServiceNow platform.

Integrations are certified now on the ServiceNow Store.

"Puppet leverages the power of the entire ecosystem through integrations and partnership to build more comprehensive solutions for customers who need to scale their automation needs," said Jaime Segura, VP of Global Business Development and Alliances at Puppet. "We are seeking to continue to partner with key cloud and DevOps vendors to give I&O teams the flexibility to integrate with products that exist in their expanding and dynamic IT environments, as well as the portability and interoperability they want and need."

ServiceNow Service Graph, the next-generation system of record for digital products and services, evolves the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) beyond inventory and asset management. By using ServiceNow Service Graph, IT organizations are empowered with a broad and deep data foundation for managing the entire lifecycle of digital products and services. Service Graph underpins all ServiceNow products, allowing customers to tie together technology, people, and processes into a service-oriented view. This connected approach enables customers to leverage their existing CMDB investment to rationalize portfolios, automate development and cloud operations, manage risk, and understand ROI, driving high-value business outcomes.

“ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses,” said Jeff Hausman, senior vice president and general manager of IT Workflows Operations Management at ServiceNow. “We are pleased to have Puppet integrate its Service Graph Connector for Puppet to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers.”

