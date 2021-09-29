ReachTV Now Has Live Sports

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReachTV and the National Football League have formed a multi-year licensing rights agreement that will see ReachTV air national NFL games across more than 2,500 of their owned-and-operated screens in over 85 airports throughout the country, it was announced today by ReachTV's founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens and the NFL.

The multi-year deal gives ReachTV the exclusive rights to air NFL games across airports, kicking off with the 2021 NFL regular season beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, and featuring Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and the complete slate of national games on Sunday. It will also include the Playoffs and Super Bowl.

The deal will allow the NFL to utilize ReachTV's extensive research and data from their thousands of screens, giving them the opportunity to geo-target game programming based on travelers' interests, destination and viewing habits for the first time. It will also allow the NFL to access ReachTV's screens for their vast library of content that can also reach appropriate audiences at the nation's busiest airports.

"The NFL has the best fanbase in the world," said Bibbens. "This new deal allows us to ensure that those traveling on game day are able to enjoy the NFL on their travel journey. Using our ReachTV broadcast technology, we can ensure that travelers on the way from Philadelphia are able to see the Eagles or from Minneapolis can watch the Vikings while they wait for their flight."

"We are thrilled to come to an agreement with ReachTV to air NFL games," said Hedy Chen, NFL Director, Media Strategy and Business Development. "Having access to ReachTV's extensive network of televisions in airports across the country allows us to continue to serve our fans and provide them with the ability to watch our games wherever they may be."

As the United States' largest airport television network, the deal comes as ReachTV has aggressively looked to push into live sports rights. The ability to now broadcast NFL games complements ReachTV's programming catalog which features content from NBCU, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, SNL, The Today Show, and The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as original content from ReachTV's studio, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango, Fast Company, and more.

