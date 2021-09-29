LS Energy Solutions Introduces Its Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage System, the AiON-ESS

System features the company’s 4th-generation string inverters combined with batteries in a single, scalable enclosure, enabling configurations of any size for any application

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LS Energy Solutions (“LS-ES”), a leading provider of grid-connected energy storage solutions, announces its new flagship energy storage product, the all-in-one AiON Energy Storage System (ESS). The AiON-ESS is a flexible, modular AC energy storage solution available in two models for 1-hour and 2- to 4-hour applications.

The innovative AiON-ESS provides utilities and commercial and industrial users with a simple, easy-to-use storage solution for their energy needs with minimal installation required. By offering a comprehensive storage system solution, LS-ES reduces installation labor and onsite civil and electrical work while simplifying the integration process. All components are pre-assembled at the factory, ensuring that the final product meets rigid quality and safety standards.

“As energy storage pioneers who introduced the first grid-connected lithium-ion storage system in 2008, we’re thrilled to unveil our latest all-in-one solution,” said Steve Fludder, CEO of LS Energy Solutions. “With 12 years of energy storage experience, our goal has evolved from executing projects to delivering products, which is why we’re excited to introduce the new AiON-ESS all-in-one system. The AiON-ESS builds on our previous-generation solution to provide our customers with a factory-produced and integrated product that eliminates the need for complex on-site labor. The AiON-ESS container includes everything needed for fast and seamless installation, while the different storage configurations can meet a variety of energy needs.”

The AiON-ESS, a safe-by-design product, is available in two different scalable versions to meet users' varied energy storage needs. The AiON-ESS Power Series is for 1-hour applications, and the AiON-ESS Energy Series is for 2- to 4-hour applications. Both models combine the company's fourth-generation String Inverter System (SIS) with Tier-1 lithium-ion batteries in a modular format that enables configurations for a number of applications. The two models offer flexibility for applications that range from smaller-scale C&I storage systems to multi-hundred-megawatt utility applications.

In addition to its innovative String Inverter System architecture, the AiON-ESS includes LS-ES’s comprehensive Energy Management System (EMS), a software solution that maximizes the benefit of energy storage in supporting all possible operating modes, from basic power quality control for grid interface to fully automated energy management controls.

