Phoenix Industries Completes Purchase of Industrial Property

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Industries (PI) announced today that it has acquired a 5.8 acre parcel of industrial zoned property. This property is adjacent to their existing 4.5 acre facility in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The new land is slated for expansion of their existing products manufacturing operation, as well as, for building a new equipment fabrication facility.

Clay Richards, Director of Marketing & Sales for Phoenix Industries stated, "We are very happy to have acquired the additional property. It will provide us the area to increase the output of our ongoing pelletizing operation. We are continually adding new products to our PelletPAVE line so space is always a challenge.

Additionally, this will let us construct another building specifically for the fabrication of our recently developed RAPpro™ hot mix asphalt plants. We are seeing a lot of interest for this new 100% recycled asphalt technology and the additional building will help us keep pace with the demand."

PI is currently in the design and permitting phase for the new fabrication building and anticipates starting construction in the summer of 2022.

About: Phoenix Industries is a U.S. based manufacturing and technology company that serves the modified asphalt industry.

For more information: info@PhoenixIndustries.com

