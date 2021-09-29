The biospecimen contract research market is projected to grow at a noteworthy pace till 2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market, 2021 – 2030” report to its list of offerings.

Given the growing number of research and development initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry, and the rising number of clinical trials, the demand for high-quality biological samples has increased. The increasing demand has led to the emergence of new challenges faced during the procurement and evaluation of biospecimens. As a result, several pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and researchers have opted to outsource their biospecimen analytical services.

To order this 125+ page report, which features 55+ figures and 80+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biospecimen-contract-research-services-market.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 40 companies claim to offer research services for biospecimens

The biospecimen contract research services market is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small, mid-sized and large players. Of these, more than 70% of the biospecimen contract research service providers are headquartered in North America and majority claim of offer services for both plasma and serum.

Over 70 partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2015-2021

Majority of the deals recorded in the report were established in 2019 and 2020. Further, majority of the deals (~30%) were inked for the acquisition / merger purposes, followed by service agreements, accounting of more than 20% of the partnerships.

Several commercial banks based in different regions of the world offer procurement services on contractual basis

More than 60% of the commercial biobanks are headquartered in North America, followed by those which are headquartered in Europe (~25%). Further, close to 90% of the commercial banks offer biospecimens for oncological studies.

By 2030, the opportunity within the biospecimen contract research services market is likely to be dominated by the North America

Presently, the use of biospecimen contract research services is largely restricted to the developed nations, and the majority of revenues via outsourcing is distributed between North America (~45%) and Asia-Pacific (~30%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biospecimen-contract-research-services-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Which are the leading players offering contract services for biospecimens?

Which are the most common types of blood products offered by the biospecimen contract research service providers?

Where are the biorepositories owned by biospecimen contract research service providers located?

located? Which are the most common type of services offered by the biospecimen contract research service providers?

What type of services is offered by the commercial biobanks?

Which players are offering biospecimen related services through collaborations?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

By 2030, the financial opportunity associated with biospecimen contract research services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Other Disorders

Type of Biospecimen for Oncological Studies



FFPE

Frozen Tissue

Plasma / Serum

Other Biospecimens

Type of Biospecimen for Non-Oncological Studies

Blood Products

Human Tissue

Other Biospecimens

Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, in terms of growth rate, biospecimen contract research services market is likely to witness a significant increase in the near future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Ramchandra Rao (Managing Director and Business Development Head, BioSpecimen Solutions)

Oleg Granstrem (Director of Business Development, National BioService)

The research includes profiles of key players offering a wide range of research services for the biospecimens across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its biospecimen related services offered, types of blood products offered, types of human tissues offered, types of other biospecimens offered, types of analytical services offered, types of samples offered, geographic availability of the services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

BioChain Institute

BioIVT

Creative Bioarray

Discovery Life Sciences

Infinity BiologiX

Medicover

National BioService

Precision for Medicine

PrecisionMed

REPROCELL

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biospecimen-contract-research-services-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: