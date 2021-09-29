Microsoft and Truveta Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Truveta’s Vision of Saving Lives with Data

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft and Truveta announced a strategic partnership to apply the power of Microsoft Azure and AI to help Truveta achieve its vision of saving lives with data. Truveta – the first health provider-led data platform owned and governed by 17 innovative leading health providers in the U.S. including Providence, Novant Health, Northwell Health and Trinity Health – has selected Microsoft Azure as its exclusive cloud platform. The Truveta platform on Azure will initially represent more than 15 percent of all clinical care in the United States and billions of data points, creating the world’s largest de-identified health data platform.

Through their strategic partnership, Microsoft and Truveta will work together to scale the Truveta platform globally, introduce new customers to Truveta and accelerate opportunities for more health providers to become members, contributing their data for insights for the common good of humanity. Microsoft is also making a strategic investment in Truveta to help accelerate how quickly the world can benefit from Truveta insights. Truveta will also become a Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare partner and enable Microsoft to strengthen its own offerings for healthcare customers.

"The COVID-19 global pandemic illustrates so clearly there is more information, yet less knowledge than ever before. Healthcare providers and researchers need better data and faster answers to address the most challenging issues in patient care -- not just for this pandemic, but for all health conditions," said Terry Myerson, CEO of Truveta. "Together with Microsoft, we're working to accelerate saving lives with data and advancing health equity around the globe. Our mission is to enable researchers to find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert and help families make the most informed decisions about their care. The COVID-19 pandemic has truly created a moral imperative to advance this work rapidly and we're grateful to Microsoft for their partnership and support."

“Healthcare is generating more data than ever before and there is an immediate need to leverage insights to improve patient care," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “Building on the security and scalability of Azure and its AI capabilities, Truveta’s data platform will empower clinicians and researchers to find new therapies and treatments. Together, our partnership will help advance global health outcomes for all.”

An Unprecedented Data Platform and Creating a Learning Community for Health

Truveta is building an unprecedented data platform. Its 17 health provider members care for tens of millions of people and operate thousands of care facilities in 40 states. Clinical data from its health provider members represents the full diversity of the U.S. across age, geography, race, ethnicity and gender. The Truveta platform will leverage the power of Azure and AI to include insights from billions of de-identified datapoints, including medical records, images, and genomics. Importantly, data is refreshed daily and continuously flowing, providing researchers with an unprecedented opportunity to learn about our nation’s health every day.

Truveta is also creating a learning community for health, bringing researchers together to easily build on each other’s work, readily share their data-driven questions and answers and ultimately speed their time to insight. Applying AI to health data will accelerate the pace of human learning into real-time learning, which the COVID-19 pandemic made clear the world needs.

“COVID-19 has shown us the important role that data plays in helping us rapidly understand, prevent and treat disease. That’s why we must create a world where new insights enable us to be ready for the next pandemic and address other pressing health issues, including heart disease, chronic illnesses, and cancer,” said Rod Hochman, M.D., President & CEO, Providence. “From detection to preventative care to personalized medicine, the opportunities to combine AI with Truveta’s learning community for health create nearly limitless opportunities to save lives with data.”

Earning the trust of health providers and their patients is critical, and Truveta is governed to the highest standards of security, privacy and ethics. Data privacy will be protected using several industry-standard, privacy-preserving techniques and audited for risk of re-identification. Truveta chose Azure as its cloud platform for its industry-leading security and compliance capabilities that will help the company protect sensitive health data, manage compliance and address evolving regulatory changes.

Advancing Health Equity Around the World

Microsoft and Truveta share aligned values on advancing health equity and democratizing healthcare for all. Microsoft will help Truveta bring its platform to market globally to accelerate the opportunity for researchers around the world to join the Truveta learning community and enable researchers to study the diversity of our planet and efficiently share health knowledge with everyone. With more data from more members, more diseases and more drugs can be studied in more precise situations – with data that is representative of our world’s demographics, race and socioeconomic diversity.

“The best care in the world is somewhere, but not everywhere. Patients with the same condition can have widely disparate outcomes,” said Angela Yochem, Executive Vice President & Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health. “The Truveta platform can help address these inequities by building our collective understanding, leading to discovery and better care for all communities. We have been able to provide a great deal of insights to physicians through advanced technology and with Truveta's unprecedented data platform and powerful tools, we'll see insights increase exponentially.”

Extending Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare

As a Microsoft partner, the Truveta platform will be integrated into Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, unlocking new insights for precision medicine and clinical analytics from the world’s largest de-identified health dataset. Becoming part of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will strengthen Microsoft’s offerings for the industry and help Truveta reach new customers. Microsoft has no rights to the Truveta data, but Truveta will work to make it seamless to access. Microsoft recently accelerated its efforts to support the rapidly transforming and growing healthcare industry, including the launch of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare in 2020 and its intent to acquire Nuance, a pioneer and leading provider of conversational AI and cloud-based ambient clinical intelligence for healthcare providers.

