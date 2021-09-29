Baxter of California Expands Its Commitment to Inclusivity With New Initiative Dedicated to Consumers of Color

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baxter of California, the iconic 55-year-old men's grooming brand, is expanding diversity and inclusion in the grooming space with a multi-layer initiative to emphasize its dedication to its BIPOC consumer base.

Since its founding in 1965, Baxter of California has pledged a "Life Lived True" for all individuals. "Life Lived True" is an ode to the lifestyle of men's grooming, emphasizing Baxter of California's ability to expertly curate grooming essentials to make consumers truly feel like themselves. To continue telling its story of diversity and inclusivity, Baxter of California is building upon a 55-year old mission of offering premium grooming products to all consumers.

"Baxter of California is known in the men's grooming space for our dedication to not only provide premium products, but to also give consumers the tools they need to be their true, authentic self," says Nathan Cook, Brand Manager at Baxter of California. "We've set up the groundwork, and are continuing to build a greater, more diverse and inclusive story not only for the brand, but one that speaks to the grooming and beauty industry as a whole."

Baxter of California kicked off the first series of initiatives in August by sponsoring Quintessential Gentleman's 2021 Culture Issue. Quintessential Gentleman is a New York-based culture, lifestyle, family and arts magazine focused on celebrating and uplifting Black men's voices through their narratives and personal experiences.

In addition to sponsoring the latest issue, Baxter of California partnered with the magazine's editorial team to put together a robust lineup of individuals to join the 2021 "Cultural Disruptors List." This impressive list of thought leaders includes Mike Gauyo, writer on HBO's Insecure and Netflix's Ginny & Georgia; Dr. Sean Larry Stevens, host of the social justice, education and culture podcast "Walk In Your Excellence"; and Omar Bolden, Super Bowl 50 Champion and former player for the Denver Broncos; among others.

This partnership between Baxter of California and Quintessential Gentleman is significant for the two companies as they both have been dedicated to fostering and celebrating diverse and inclusive communities. For Baxter of California, grooming has been the central act of self-expression through its portfolio of products, which has been created to be used by all individuals. Prime examples include products such as the Cream Pomade, Beard Oil and Facial Scrub — all of which work wonderfully for textured hair, beards and darker skin complexions.

"Several products in our current portfolio, like our Facial Scrub, are specifically designed to fit all skin and hair types," says Cook. "We know that exfoliating darker skin complexions is extremely important because those skin types can develop uneven skin tone or hyperpigmentation easier — so we set out to create a powerful yet gentle exfoliator that will combat these issues. Early next year, we will be expanding our portfolio to continue providing premium grooming for all consumers."

To further progress its commitment to inclusion within the grooming industry, Baxter of California is in the final stages of developing a new product collection that addresses the specific concerns of Black and multi-cultural consumers. Since grooming and shaving can be an ongoing challenge for men with textured hair and beards, this new lineup including natural and powerful ingredients will work as an effective regimen for curly and coiled hair, and as standalone products to add to any routine.

Set to launch in early 2022, Baxter of California's all-new line was recently previewed and tested with beauty industry professionals at Cosmoprof North America's beauty trade show in Las Vegas this past August.

The ongoing initiative will continue to solidify Baxter of California as a leader in the grooming space with its lifelong commitment to "Life Lived True" for all consumers. Visit BaxterofCalifornia.com and @BaxterofCA on Instagram to stay up to date with brand developments in the coming months.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com @BaxterofCa #LifeLivedTrue

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Max Kennedy at boc@agencyguacamole.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.