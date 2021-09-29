QP Technologies™ Sees Double-Digit Growth, Expands Team and Offerings to Meet Customer Needs

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QP Technologies™ (formerly Quik-Pak), a leading provider of innovative microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions, has added multiple new positions and capabilities to accommodate rising customer requirements. The company emerged from the global pandemic stronger and more successful than ever, experiencing double-digit growth (year over year) in fiscal 2020, and is poised to sustain this success going forward.



QP Technologies’ new, wholly owned facility has proved essential to the recent growth, as it was purpose-built for optimal efficiency and project flow, with more than 20,000 square feet of space to allow for future expansion. To support increased demand for volume manufacturing in a range of markets, such as automotive, aerospace, and battery technology, the company has procured additional equipment, including state-of-the-art systems to accommodate gold, aluminum, ribbon and heavy wire bonding. Furthermore, custom substrates and interposer design continue to be in high demand, while leaded plastic and quad-flat no-lead (QFN) package volumes are on the rise as customers increasingly seek stateside assembly capabilities, in line with the onshoring/reshoring manufacturing trend.

The company has expanded the customer service and manufacturing support teams and has also added key executive positions in the quality and sales organizations. Darin Valley, appointed director of quality assurance reporting directly to COO Ken Molitor, manages and oversees all quality-related activities for QP Technologies, including ongoing adherence to ISO and ITAR compliance requirements. Valley joined the company from Cohu’s Delta Design Philippines operation, where he served as general manager, overseeing high-precision and volume manufacturing of two divisions with $55 million in combined annual revenue. Before that, he held executive positions with Enovix Corp., Enerplus and First Philec Solar Corp.

Another recent addition to the management team is Tom Bianchi, named director of sales and marketing. Tom brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position, reporting to Rosie Medina, VP of sales and marketing. Most recently, Tom served as VP of sales and marketing, for 3D Glass Solutions, and prior to that, he was VP of North American sales, for Carsem Technology. Other previous roles include executive posts with Amkor Technology, Olin Corp., and Kyocera International, as well as acting as founder and president of manufacturer representative firm AccuRep Technical Sales.

“Darin has a strong track record in technology operations and risk management, which will prove vital to maintaining the quality of our offerings while continuing to expand our capabilities,” said Molitor. “Further, Tom’s expertise earned in the OSAT, semiconductor and electronics industries brings new strengths to our existing, highly skilled sales organization, allowing us to broaden our sales reach and proficiencies as we target new markets for our solutions. We are very fortunate to add these professionals to our stellar team, each member of which is an essential contributor to our surging growth.”

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak), a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. For more information, visit www.qptechnologies.com, or call 858-674-4676.