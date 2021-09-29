Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Twin in Cosmetics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 46.8% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for customized cosmetic products is the major driver of the digital twin in cosmetics market.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Twin in Cosmetics Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- Digital twins will allow for new product development as it will allow researchers to understand the complex interactions between the skin, the product, and the environment
- The growing e-commerce industry will increase the demand for digital twins as they will allow customers to experience the exact outcome from the use of the product and find exactly what they need
- The artificial intelligence and machine learning segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the digital twin in the cosmetics market based on technology
- The product design & development segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market as digital twins will result in better product innovation and reduce testing costs incurred by the manufacturer
- TCS, SpaceIQ, Konica Minolta, Schneider Electric, IBM, EnviroChemie system, GE, XenonStack, Siemens, and DT Tech, among others are the key players in the digital twin in cosmetics market
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-twin-in-cosmetics-market-3559
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- OT & IIOT
- Blockchain
- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
- Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, & Mixed Reality
- Big Data Analytics
- Others
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Product
- Process
- System
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Product Design & Development
- Performance Monitoring
- Predictive Maintenance
- Inventory Management
- Business Optimization
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
