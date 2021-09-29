Cirrus Link Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Chariot V2

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Link today announced the company has received a US Patent for the Chariot V2 MQTT Server, the first to market to be Sparkplug-aware for complete MQTT network oversight. Chariot V2 is OASSyS MQTT 3.1.1 compliant, the dominant messaging protocol enabling industrial customers to share IIoT data across the enterprise from OT to IT.

Sparkplug is an open-source software specification that ensures open and interoperable Industrial IoT solutions by defining a topic namespace, payload definition and state management for real-time applications. Coupling MQTT with Sparkplug allows for data self-discovery and ultimately complete digital transformation.

"We're pleased to receive this patent for Chariot V2, the first and only MQTT Server that understands Sparkplug," said Arlen Nipper, President and CTO of Cirrus Link and co-inventor of MQTT. "Sparkplug is essential in modern IIoT, providing MQTT clients with a framework and context to integrate data. Chariot V2 enables Sparkplug MQTT by receiving all messages from clients and routing them to the appropriate destination client."

The Chariot V2 MQTT Server runs as a Java application on-premise or in the cloud for high-availability applications. The server runs on Java so it can be transported across any platform and includes an updated user interface and web-based administration. Security is handled with TLS, username/password authentication, and Access Control Lists (ACLs) user authentication.

Chariot V2 includes the following features:

Detect and report duplicate Sparkplug and edge node ID collisions across multiple MQTT clients

Store Sparkplug metric properties within the MQTT Server so it can be queried

Track and report Sparkplug-specific data flowing through the MQTT Server

Track and report all online/offline edge nodes and primary host applications

Track and report edge nodes that are going offline often

Perform compression sampling to see if it is a good idea or not

Track edge nodes that are not subscribing and possibly should be on the primary host ID

Track long keep alive timeout configurations and potential misconfigurations of MQTT LWT

Configure ACL based on Sparkplug topic tokens.

Chariot V2 is a backwards compatible OASIS 3.1.1 update to the original Chariot server and is also a functional replacement for the MQTT Distributor Module on the Inductive Automation Ignition Platform. Chariot V2 comes with a two-hour re-settable trial period so customers can download and experiment for free. To purchase a license for unlimited MQTT clients and users, contact sales@cirrus-link.com.

