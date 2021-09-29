Conductor Appoints Wei Zheng as New Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , an innovative enterprise SEO and organic marketing technology company, announced today that it has expanded its executive team, appointing Wei Zheng as Chief Product Officer. In her role, Wei will lead product management and design, defining and shaping Conductor’s product vision, while also expanding the company’s offerings.



Wei brings more than 20 years of B2B product experience to Conductor. She has spent her career leading product and design teams, even founding several start-ups of her own. Most recently, Wei worked as the VP of Product and Design at Trifacta, where she drove the creation of the Self-Service Data Preparation market category and spearheaded end-user SaaS products for data engineers and data analysts.

“In my experience, innovative technology has the power to solve real-world problems, and I believe that’s what we’re doing here at Conductor,” said Wei. “I’m extremely excited to bring my background and energy to help take Conductor’s vision and product to the next level.”

Named one of Software Reports Top 100 Software Companies of 2021, Conductor is continuing to develop technology that helps its customers drive more traffic and revenue. This year alone, the company has launched a number of industry leading products, including its new Chrome Extension and Content Guidance. Conductor is looking to continue aggressively expanding its investment in research and development to reinforce its position as a leader in the marketing technology space.

For more information about Conductor or to see other open positions, visit www.conductor.com .

About Conductor

Conductor is the leading enterprise organic marketing technology platform with a mission to empower brands to transform their wisdom into marketing that helps people. Marketers use Conductor’s software and services to drive high quality traffic to their site by creating and optimizing content so that it gets found online. Conductor also offers a suite of services and support, including site audits, site migrations, content strategy, and more. Conductor is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2Crowd by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit conductor.com .

Media Contact:

Lindsey Harrison

Walker Sands for Conductor

PR@conductor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cd8bfff-bde0-4771-a52c-4e41c1a44e80