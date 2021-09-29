Mountain Valley MD Holdings Announces Letter of Intent with Red White and Bloom Brands Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce that Mountain Valley MD Inc. (“Mountain Valley”) has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to complete a licensing agreement with Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (“RWB”), a publicly traded multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands that are available across the cannabis market in the United States.



Mountain Valley and RWB anticipate completing a Product Development and Commercial Licensing Agreement (the “Agreement”) before the end of October, 2021. The Agreement will set out the terms upon which Mountain Valley will develop one or more formulas using MVMD’s Quicksome™ technology and novel cannabinoid solubilization technique to be applied by RWB to various cannabis product applications. RWB would have an exclusive license initially in Florida, Michigan and California to manufacture and distribute its cannabis products in exchange for payments, including research and development fees and royalties.

“We look forward to a great partnership with Mountain Valley MD as we leverage their technology in support of our strategy to bring premium, leading, and disruptive cannabis products to the marketplace,” stated Brad Rogers, Chairman and CEO of Red White & Bloom Inc. “Red White & Bloom has a very aggressive growth strategy for key markets in the United States and beyond, led by our commitment to offer high quality, innovative brands in the cannabis space.”

Through its research and development work, Mountain Valley had worked initially on a proprietary solubilization technique that was applied to both THC and CBD molecules. The solubilized cannabinoids were then applied to a unique Quicksome™ THC-based sleep formulation created for RWB, which is the initial formula to be developed by Mountain Valley pursuant to the LOI, to achieve the desired efficacy to support RWB’s pursuit of the medical sleep market initially in Florida, Michigan and California.

“It is an honour to work with Brad Rogers and his team at Red White & Bloom given their impressive visionary work across the US cannabis landscape,” stated Dennis Hancock, President & CEO of Mountain Valley MD. “Brad’s demonstrated track record of building tremendously successful and profitable businesses in this high growth economic sector, and his initial vision to disrupt the medical sleep space in key U.S. markets, is a perfect bullseye as a starting place for our Quicksome™ technology.”

The Company is currently preparing a patent for submission to the United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) to protect its cannabinoid solubilization work, which it believes will be a cornerstone for many unique product formulations in the cannabis marketplace.

“This partnership with Red White & Bloom is intended to showcase our technology and its novel value proposition into the U.S. cannabis market. Seeing our Quicksome™ and solubilization technologies applied to what we see as a high growth space would be a validation of our formulation and licensing value proposition as we move into this important commercialization phase for MVMD,” concluded Mr. Hancock.

ABOUT RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.

RWB is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the US legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, and California with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., www.RedWhiteBloom.com

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation and licensing of its key technologies to global pharmaceutical, vaccine and nutraceutical third parties:

patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies,

patented Quicksol™ solubility formulation technology.

Consistent with its vision towards “More Life”, MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

MVMD’s patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD’s patented Quicksol™ technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones that could be effectively applied in multiple viral applications that could positively impact human and animal health globally.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

SOURCE: Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to various matters related to the Agreement, including: entering into the Agreement by the end of October, 2021; the nature of the relationship between the Company and RWB; the preparation of formulations for RWB; the use and application of the formulations and generally rights intended to be granted to RWB; the products or types of products to be manufactured and distributed by RWB; the territories within which RBC will hold the licences granted to it under the Agreement; the intended pursuits of RWB; the growth and expansion of the sectors in which RWB operates or intends to operate; and the significance of and impact on the Company of the foregoing.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

www.mountainvalleymd.com