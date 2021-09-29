Rockset Enhances Real-Time Analytics Database With Enterprise-Grade Security And Compliance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the real-time analytics company, today unveiled a significant release that delivers best-in-class enterprise-grade security and compliance capabilities to its cloud native, real-time analytics database. With this launch, Rockset is proud to announce it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type II certification, the most thorough and widely valued of the three SOC reports. Customers entrust Rockset with their data, and now they have rigorous, independent assurance that Rockset protects it by following security best practices. To help further improve customer compliance efforts, Rockset also introduced Audit Logs, which will allow customers to request a detailed report for all activities within their Rockset environment including queries and API calls, account logins, and more.



In addition to new compliance capabilities, Rockset has also introduced a wide range of new security features allowing customers to securely build real-time, data-intensive applications in record time. With this launch, customers can now enforce least privileged access to all resources within Rockset, eliminating the security risks that come with over privileged access. Using the new role-based access control with custom roles, admins can set more granular permissions to ensure all users will have access to only the resources they deserve. Custom roles are extended to API keys as well so developers can now expose API keys with only limited privileges, something that could not be done before. Next, the new Views functionality allows developers to both accelerate data analysis and provide extra security by limiting the exposure of the underlying data to others. Finally, as part of this launch, Rockset is introducing enhanced identity and access management capabilities through its integration with Okta Single-Sign On (SSO) and native support for Multi-Factor Authentication.

“Because Rockset is a core piece of the modern cloud data stack, we take security and compliance very seriously,” said Venkat Venkataramani, CEO and co-founder of Rockset. “As an enterprise grade solution, security must be baked in and deliver tight control, access, and compliance. We are seeing significant demand from enterprise customers that expect solutions with a comprehensive approach to security, so that they can stay focused on meeting the day-to-day needs of their business.”

Rockset expands security capabilities to include the following enterprise-grade features:

Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II report: Rockset has successfully completed SOC2 Type II certification, an industry standard that validates the security of infrastructures and services for cloud-based service providers.

Audit Logs: To help improve customer compliance efforts, Rockset logs all activity and can provide customers with a detailed report upon request including all queries and API calls, account logins, and more.

Role-based access control with custom roles: Enables admins to create custom roles that can be scoped to the resource level (Workspace, Collections, Collection Aliases, Query Lambdas, Views, or Integration) and to specific actions. Roles can also now be assigned to API Keys.

Views: Views are stored SQL queries that can be queried like all other persistent data in Rockset. Not only are views good for defining a collection without using extra storage, but they also accelerate data analysis and can provide your data extra security by limiting the exposure of the underlying data to others.

Okta SSO: Rockset customers can now authenticate using Okta via SAML federation, enabling stronger identity and access management control for admins. Just-in-time provisioning within Okta SSO enables new Rockset accounts to be automatically created at first login, eliminating the need for the admins to first create the user's Rockset account.

Multi-Factor Authentication: Enable native support for strong multi-factor authentication when accessing the Rockset Console, allowing admins to ensure they keep the right people in and the wrong people out.

The new features are available today to all Rockset customers who have the premium edition. To learn more about Role-Based Access Control and Views, visit rockset.com/blog/security-rbac-customer-roles-views.

Rockset is a real-time analytics database in the cloud, built by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems at companies including Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Oracle and VMware. Rockset is backed by Greylock and Sequoia. For more information, go to rockset.com or follow @RocksetCloud.