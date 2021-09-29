Anaconda Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Bring Open-Source Python Innovation to the Data Cloud

Anaconda partners with Snowflake to provide the Python developer community the ability to build scalable and secure data pipelines and machine learning workflows with the latest open-source innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Anaconda, Inc. , provider of the world’s most popular data science platform, announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to further enable the Python community. As part of the Snowflake partnership, Snowflake Ventures has also invested in Anaconda. This partnership will allow data scientists, engineers, and developers to build secure and scalable Python data pipelines and machine learning workflows with the latest open-source innovation. With the growing adoption of Python for data engineering and data science workloads, Snowflake’s investment in Anaconda is a step toward providing users of the Data Cloud effortless access to the most popular Python open-source packages while ensuring the security and governance Anaconda is known for.

“We are excited to partner with Snowflake to help organizations accelerate their machine learning workflows,” said Peter Wang, CEO and co-founder of Anaconda. “By combining the latest in open-source innovation with Snowflake’s fast, scalable processing engine, data scientists can spend more of their time building models that generate actionable business insights.”

Through this new collaboration, Snowflake Data Cloud users who already benefit from instant and governed access to data will be able to speed up their Python-based workflows by taking advantage of the seamless dependency management and comprehensive set of curated open-source packages provided by Anaconda.

“Anaconda is enabling organizations to harness the power of open source Python innovation through ease of use and security-focused functionality,” said Christian Kleinerman, SVP, Product, Snowflake. “As part of this partnership, we look forward to extending these benefits to the Snowflake community, to help accelerate building of enterprise-grade data pipelines, applications, and machine learning workflows with Snowpark.”

The Python community can expect ongoing improvements to their user experience as the partnership between Anaconda and Snowflake continues to develop. For more details about upcoming announcements visit: https://bit.ly/2XPAh4M .

About Anaconda

With more than 25 million users, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern machine learning. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, champion its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world.

