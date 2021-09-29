Mavericks, Inc Announces its 2021 ‘Future 40’ Award Honorees

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavericks, INC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, announced the honorees of its 2021 Future 40 award. The Future 40 award recognizes conservative young professionals across the country that embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sector.

The 2021 class of Future 40 honorees is from sixteen states, includes five U.S. military veterans, and three first-generation American citizens.

“We are excited to see where this year’s group of honorees will lead the conservative movement and to a greater extent, the country,” said Fritz Brogan, Chair of Mavericks INC and Maverick PAC. “These distinguished individuals truly represent the future. They come from a wide variety of different industries, with many dedicated to improving their communities through involvement with state and local governments, or by establishing their own non-profits and organizations. The Future 40 Nominating Committee, chaired by Luis Andre Gazitua, did a remarkable job selecting the members of the 2021 class.”

2021 Future 40 honorees:

Dane Bahnsen Maggie Cleary Denisha Merriweather Francis Barraza Sean Conner David Milstein Marlon Bateman Teresa Davis J. Baylor Myers Bradley Bewkes Kristin Davison Lila Nieves-Lee Garrett Bewkes Corey DeAngelis Patrick Penn Charles Blain Micah Derry Greta Pisarczyk Luke Bolar Albert Einsenberg Bruno Portigliatti Caleb Bonham Ebo Entsuah Kristin Smith Adam Brandon Brian Forest Mayor Erin Stewart Katie Britt Maria Giannopoulos Weston Wamp Danielle Butcher Josh Hone Frank Ward Joelle Cannon Tyler Houlton Kai Chen Yeo Giovanni Castro Joy Lee Andy Chung Christopher Malagisi

Please refer to Maverick’s Inc Future 40 website to learn more about each honoree.

Notable honorees include Mr. Garrett Bewkes, Publisher of the National Review, Mr. Charles Blain, President of Urban Reform Institute, Ms. Katie Britt, Alabama senatorial candidate, Mayor of New Britain, Connecticut Erin Stewart, and Kansas State House Representative Patrick Penn. Previous recipients of the Future 40 Award include Congresswomen Kat Cammack (FL-3) and Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Former Congressman Will Hurd (TX-23) and Senator Josh Hawley (MO).



This award is presented by Mavericks, Inc., a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization. To learn more about each of the 2021 Future 40 winners, please visit www.maverickpac.com.

About Mavericks, INC.

Mavericks, INC, alongside its political arm, Maverick PAC, is the premier national network for conservative young business professionals. Their network spans across the country, with members in a variety of industries. Maverick members engage with the top leaders in business, government and politics to discuss the important policy and business issues of today in an effort to cultivate a greater tomorrow.