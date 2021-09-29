ConnectWise’s Connie Arentson Recognized as One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of software for technology solution providers (TSPs), is excited to announce that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Connie Arentson, IT Nation program manager, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2021. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to support not only their partners, but the broader channel ecosystem, as well.



The CRN editorial team compiles the list each year to bring well-deserved attention to the best and brightest who may not be as visible or well-known as some channel executives, but whose roles are just as important. The selections are based on feedback from leading solution providers and industry executives.

As the program manager for IT Nation Evolve, ConnectWise’s peer group offering, Connie leads the onboarding and training of the peer group facilitators. She is passionate about providing her team with the right tools and training so that peer group members can get the most value out of their experience. Connie also leads several peer groups, helping members navigate their business journeys to drive growth and profitability.

“Connie brings a wealth of experience to the position and a high level of empathy,” said Andre Gilmore, director of IT Nation Programs at ConnectWise and Connie’s supervisor. “Connie is constantly challenging the IT Nation Evolve members to continue growing their businesses to their version of success. She is a strong leader and is incredible at motivating our peer group members to new heights.”

“There are truly talented folks who make game-changing, creative, and strategic decisions every day behind the scenes,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “With the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, we are excited to shine a light on this exceptional group and honor them for their remarkably important work on behalf of their partners and their contributions to the IT channel at large.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people .

