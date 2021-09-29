Cambre Cares About the Alliance Theatre, On and Off the Stage

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambre & Associates personal injury law firm in Atlanta, Georgia, provides teachers and caregivers with grade-level resources to support virtual schooling and hybrid learning programs at the Alliance Theatre. Cambre Cares, the law firm's charity initiative, donates $2,500 to cover the cost of filming and editing the Theatre for the Very Young streaming performance. The contribution also goes towards streaming Alliance Theatre teaching artists into classrooms throughout Georgia, helping classroom teachers close learning gaps due to COVID-19. Leading the southeast in theatre production, Atlanta's national theatre delivers powerful programming, contemporary education, and an inclusive community environment to over 165,000 patrons every year.

The pandemic has changed the future of learning and the trajectory of curriculums throughout the nation. Cambre & Associates supports the arts and the visionaries creating space for dynamic cultural conversations. Founder Glenn T. Cambre Jr. is passionate about empowering Atlanta's youth and building a community around them that reinforces values and embraces differences.

The Alliance Theatre is an Art Partner to the Woodruff Arts Center, alongside Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art. The Alliance Theatre was founded in 1968 when the Woodruff Arts Center opened as Atlanta's premier destination for arts and culture. The world-class artistic institution unifies a diverse audience of all ages, interests and backgrounds who share equal passions for the visual and performance arts, local community offerings and robust educational programming.

Cambre & Associates is a dedicated team of personal injury attorneys, case managers, intake specialists and administrative staff committed to diversity and inclusion. Glenn Cambre and Managing Partner Hannah Moore have cultivated a unique presence in Atlanta as a trusted law firm and active members of the community. Cambre Cares encourages residents of Atlanta to open their hearts and minds to those modeling radical inclusion and producing catalytic experiences that unify the community, just as the Alliance Theatre achieves effortlessly.

To learn more about Cambre Cares, please visit www.cambrecares.com.

