Global Multi Camera Systems Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Multi Camera Systems Market to Reach $3. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Multi Camera Systems estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.1% over the period 2020-2027. Parking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.5% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $310.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.1% CAGR
- The Multi Camera Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$310.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$870.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

  • Ambarella
  • Blaupunkt GmbH
  • Bose Corp.
  • Clarion
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Automotive plc
  • Denso Corp.
  • Harman International Industries Inc.
  • Magna
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • OmniVision Technologies
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Valeo
  • Xilinx




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
