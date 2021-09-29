OZ Cleaning Geelong Enables Secure Online Payment for End of Lease Cleaning Geelong Wide

Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world is hit by a pandemic, most businesses and customers prefer contactless payment options for any financial transaction. But security, when sharing any confidential details on the web, is still a matter to be reconsidered.

As the world goes digital, OZ Cleaning Geelong has taken a step forward towards advanced payment methods that are far more secure, safe and convenient than the traditional approach. The company has enabled customers to pay online using a bank transfer, credit card or PayPal account.

If one wants to make payment through bank transfer, he/she needs to contact OZ Cleaning Geelong through contact number or email id to get bank account details. The same details will be mentioned in the invoice with the transaction reference to "your name/service address". On the other hand, if one wants to avail the online payment option, they can visit the website, fill the form and confirm the payment.

However, it is not mandatory to have a PayPal account to choose this online payment option. To be on the safe side, take a screenshot of the successful payment and keep it for reference. Also, if one chooses to pay through Visa or MasterCard payment method, the additional cost of 2% will remain.

As everyone prefers to go cashless, the company has enabled the option of 'online payment'. Even so, the company ensures that there will be no last-minute cost that most people fear. Since the company has been serving the customers for a long term, they have well equipped, trained and experienced cleaners to tackle frustrating cleaning tasks such as Lease Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Car Seat Cleaning, and Upholstery Cleaning Geelong Wide without any hassle.

In addition, if anyone finds it awkward to connect directly with them for a quote, they allow customers to fill in the required information and enquire about a quote via email or message. The company works tirelessly with the aim of giving quality cleaning.

The equipment, detergents or chemicals used in the cleaning process are highly toxin free. To help the needy, the company has revealed various cleaning packages so that they can choose a package that includes all the necessary cleaning services.

One important thing to consider for choosing this cleaning firm is that after hiring them, customers need not worry about their specific cleaning needs, be it carpet cleaning Geelong Wide, upholstery cleaning, end of lease cleaning, or car seat cleaning.

Call us on - 1300 404 405

Email us - geelong@ozcleaner.com.au

Visit us - www.ozcleaninggeelong.com.au

