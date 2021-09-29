Global MulteFire Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MulteFire Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032280/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Small Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switches segment is readjusted to a revised 31.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.3% CAGR

- The MulteFire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$560.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.1% and 28.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.4% CAGR.

- Controllers Segment to Record 26.8% CAGR

- In the global Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$41.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$219.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$396.8 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Airspan

Athonet srl

Baicells Technologies Co., Ltd.

Casa Systems

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MulteFire Alliance

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Qucell

Quortus Limited

Redline Communications

Ruckus Networks

Samsung

SpiderCloud Wireless

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

