Andaseat Launches Its Jungle 2 Office Chair & Soft Kitty Gaming Chair

JUNGLE 2 OFFICE CHAIR

The retractable footrest makes naps as comfortable as lying in bed. It is so comfortable that one can smoothly and fully recline the chair and take a nap if they wanted to. If you're looking to treat your body with a chair that will genuinely last, the stylish ergonomic office chair is worth every penny. This gaming chair with footrest can be used as an office chair, computer chair or a racing chair. It's a perfect choice for playing computer games, watching TV, working and relaxing.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Velvet AD + Sturdy Retractable Footrest

* DuraXtraAD + Leather & EverSoftAD+ Linen Fabric

* Re-DenseAD + Moulded Foam (55kg/m³)

* SyncTiltAD + 90° to 160° Reclining Backrest

* TitanSteelAD + Integrated Chair Frame

* 2D PU Coated Armrests

* 60mm Smooth Casters

* Refinement Nylon Base

* SGS Certificated Class-4 Gas Piston

AVAILABILITY

Available on Amazon Store for $249.99 with Prime Amazon Shipping from Oct. 17.

Pre-orders are available on the official website for $249.99, with estimated shipping from Nov. 15.

Get the limited-time 10% off discount price of $224.99 for pre-orders on the official website.

SOFT KITTY SERIES GAMING CHAIR

This is a comfortable gaming chair but with a cute design especially for girls. It's a gorgeous gaming chair that gives an aesthetic and perfect harmony to a geek/gaming room. The Soft Kitty Series gaming chair meets gamers' ideas and needs and comes in three colors: Macaron Pink, Macaron Blue and Macaron White. Pre-orders are now available on the Andaseat website .

HIGHLIGHTS

* DuraXtraAD + Leatherette

* Re-DenseAD + Moulded Foam (60kg/m³)

* SyncTiltAD + 90-160° Reclining Back

* 3D PU Coated Armrests

* 60mm Smooth & Quiet Casters

* TitanSteelAD+ Integrated Chair Frame

* Oc-TopsAD + Aluminum Base

* SGS Certificated Class-4 Gas Piston

SIZE

Max. Height - 200cm

Max. Loading weight rocking -130kg

Max. Loading weight static -170kg

AVAILABILITY

Pre-order available for $449.99.

Click here for 10% off - Discount price of $404.99.

