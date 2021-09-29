DCHFA names Nikol Nabors-Jackson Chief of Staff

Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has a new Chief of Staff, Nikol Nabors-Jackson, a human services and affordable housing professional with more than 20 years of government and non-profit experience. DCHFA’s Executive Director/CEO Christopher E. Donald made the appointment this summer, “Nikol is a proven leader who has operated across the human services and housing sectors. She brings a unique perspective to administering housing organizations that meet residents existing needs while providing residents opportunities to transform their lives through affordable, beautiful and healthy housing. The depth of her experience across jurisdictions and layers of public service – local to federal – will facilitate strategic and informed collaboration to advance the agency’s mission, values, and business plans.” As the Chief of Staff, Nabors-Jackson serves as a senior advisor to the Executive Director/CEO and oversees the departments within the Office of the Executive Director, human resources, public relations, government affairs, procurement, and corporate resources.

“Joining DCHFA allows me to renew my focus and career interests on housing while continuing to serve the residents of the District at a new agency. Being the chief of staff will allow me to be involved in every facet of the DCHFA,” said Nabors-Jackson.

Prior to joining DCHFA, Nabors-Jackson was the Deputy Director for Administration at the DC Child and Family Services Agency, where she was responsible for administrative support, business services, contracting, human resources and information technology. Nabors-Jackson previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and served as the Senior Advisor in the Office of Public and Indian Housing. Other positions held by Nabors-Jackson include Chief Operating Officer at the DC Department of Human Services and multiple positions throughout her tenure at the DC Housing Authority, to include Director of the Office of Resident Services and Program Supervisor for Youth Violence Prevention.

In addition to her federal and D.C. government experience, Nabors-Jackson has worked in local government in Baltimore. For over eight years she served as the Chief of Staff for Baltimore Housing, a combined agency which includes the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the City's Department of Housing and Community Development. In this role, she assisted the Housing Commissioner in overseeing an agency of 1,400 employees with an annual budget exceeding $300 million.

Nabors-Jackson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society/African American Studies from the University of California Santa Barbara, as well as a Masters of Social Work from the Smith College School for Social Work. She has also completed the Nonprofit Management Executive Certificate Program at Georgetown University.

