B2B Lead Generation Company bant.io Now Accepts Cryptocurrency to Serve a Vibrant Startup Economy

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bant.io, the all-in-one B2B lead generation and sales acceleration service, is pushing at the boundaries of conventional business practice.

The B2B lead generation agency will now accept cryptocurrency as payment for its services from late September 2021.

With a clear focus on driving growth in companies that want to sell more and sell faster, bant.io delivers by automating customer acquisition with data-driven experiments and a scientific lead generation method that gains B2B customers for their clients.

The inclusion of cryptocurrency means that bant.io will naturally be more flexible and responsive when helping marketing agencies, SaaS, and technology companies identify and automatically engage with their ideal customers, using proven cross-channel lead generation strategies.

"Over the last five years, we've innovated B2B lead generation while offering one of the most flexible payment plans in the industry. Now, by accepting cryptocurrency in addition to the fiat currencies, we intend to provide our customers with an even more flexible and seamless payment flow, which will also address the growing needs of the industry," said Founder Andrei Breaz.

bant.io empowers brands and companies to drive high-converting sales conversations through unique strategies by leveraging their AI-powered lead generation solution , including email, social outreach, managed PPC, retargeting, and a powerful sales chatbot.

These unique strategies have served over 2,000+ companies globally, but the pandemic triggered a surge in entrepreneurship, fuelling a startup boom, resulting in higher demand for bant.io's services and lead guarantee model.

"The global startup ecosystem is evolving and shifting, with more startups created and more investments made. bant.io has strived to remain nimble and stay ahead of changes and trends, which is why we have revitalized our payment processes in preparation for this rapidly growing startup economy," said COO Jaclyn Curtis.

bant.io leverages the top 3 percent high-performing messages with data from 12,000+ high-converting campaigns to create qualified dialogue-driven sales opportunities.

bant.io's proprietary algorithm uses natural language processing (NLP) and optimizes PPC ads for conversions to generate more qualified traffic to the website. The algorithm also uses a customized retargeting solution that can accurately track B2B bounced traffic and other relevant decision-makers from the same company across different channels and devices and help convert it into new leads & sales. Its powerful, code-free, rule-based logic sales chatbot module allows businesses to create an automated digital assistant that extends their sales teams.

With a white-label service , bant.io handles the entire rebranding set up for their clients within 48 hours after signup, along with hosting and maintenance. Clients can create their pricing and set their margins.

bant.io helps growing companies who want to sell more and sell quicker, automating customer acquisition with data-driven experiments and making failure impossible. For more information about the scientific lead generation method to gain B2B customers, visit https://bant.io .



Image 1: bant.io dashboard





A Screenshot from the bant.io B2B Lead Generation Dashboard.









