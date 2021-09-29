PlayToEarn is the Perfect Website for People Wanting to Earn Money by Playing Games in an Ever-Evolving Industry

Singapore, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Are you a gamer who dreams of making money from your hobby? If so, then you’re not alone! There are countless gamers out there who fantasize about making some serious cash through playing games, but not everyone knows how to achieve this vision.

However, it might surprise you to learn that there are more gamers than you may realize who have found ways and means to make their dreams a reality. These people are earning money right now through the video game industry.

PlayToEarn is a revolutionary website that lists all the games in existence that integrate blockchain technology into their games, rewarding players with either gaming cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This means that, by visiting the PlayToEarn site, you can actually make money from playing games!

An ever-evolving gaming industry

The gaming industry as a whole has evolved dramatically over the course of the last couple of decades. Gaming technology has improved massively, and we’ve seen devices come and go (from retro handheld gaming devices like Nintendo’s iconic Game Boy to today’s array of sophisticated VR consoles).

Right from the start, video games were incredibly popular around the globe – particularly among younger people. Now, video games have exploded in popularity among a wider audience than ever before, with more and more adults choosing to take up the hobby. This has led to the gaming market being worth $178 billion in 2021 (which is expected to surpass $295 billion over the next five years). Innovations in blockchain-powered play to earn gaming have been a significant catalyst for this projected growth.

What is ‘play to earn’ gaming?

Play-to-earn (P2E) is a revolutionary gaming model where gamers can earn a variety of rewards simply for playing certain games.

The gaming industry has shifted more towards NFT games and blockchain games in recent times, but why? Well, more attention has been given to the concept of digital ownership, and people have recognized that most gamers no longer want to miss out on potentially lucrative opportunities the technology offers.

Rather than playing a game for hours and spending real money on in-game purchases only to lose that money when they stop playing, now gamers can make meaningful investments that can be sold on afterwards. This means that, through the P2E model, players can earn a enough to live on, particularly since the global COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for many to find a traditional job.

To kickstart your gaming career, check out the PlayToEarn website today and browse the top blockchain games!

The ultimate gaming resource

The PlayToEarn website is a fantastic resource when it comes to gaming, with clear, detailed lists of blockchain gaming data available to help you make wise gaming investments. PlayToEarn’s huge list of blockchain games can go a long way to helping you earn cryptocurrencies or NFTs. Gaming cryptocurrency are cryptocurrencies that are built into video games to reward players for certain achievements, whereas NFTs are unique tokens with individual attributes.

To make things easier for you, you can search through the huge list of blockchain games by sorting via genre, status, device, and more!

As well as listing all known blockchain games, PlayToEarn has created a list of all blockchain game supported cryptocurrencies and NFTs to help site visitors, as well as an extensive list of virtual world game land buildings for gamers who wish to delve a bit deeper.

Essentially, if you’re interested in earning money by playing games, you should refer to PlayToEarn as the ultimate valuable resource to help you do this! By paying special attention to the PlayToEarn score of each game, you can begin to earn cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens in all your favorite blockchain games!

More information

PlayToEarn is the world’s first blockchain games list for all blockchain based crypto and NFT (non-fungible-token) play-to-earn games.

To discover much more about the company, head over to the website at https://playtoearn.net. If you have any inquiries you wish to discuss with the team, you can get in touch by emailing contact@playtoearn.net.

https://thenewsfront.com/playtoearn-is-the-perfect-website-for-people-wanting-to-earn-money-by-playing-games-in-an-ever-evolving-industry/