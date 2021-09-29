Brenda Camacho Named ‘Non Profit Star CFO’ by DCA Live

Ashburn, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the nation’s leading advocate for parks and recreation, today announced that Brenda Camacho, NRPA vice president of operations and chief financial officer (CFO), has been nominated by DCA Live as a 2021 “Non Profit Star CFO.” This award recognizes DC-area nonprofit CFOs who have made extraordinary contributions to the growth and health of their organizations over the past 12 months in this difficult health and economic environment.

“I’m honored to be recognized by DCA Live and my peers in nonprofit finance, who understand how challenging the last year has been,” says Camacho. “This is a reflection of the hard work of our operations and conference teams, as well as the leadership of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, who together help make NRPA thrive.”

Camacho joined NRPA in February 2018. She is responsible for all long-range financial matters and administrative objectives, policies, programs and practices of NRPA. She serves as the lead staff member of the Finance Committee of the board of directors and oversees the work of NRPA’s operations and conference teams.

“On behalf of the board and staff, we are excited that Brenda has been recognized for her excellent financial leadership, especially during the challenges of the past year and a half,” said NRPA President and CEO Kristine Stratton. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Brenda has guided NRPA to make smart financial decisions, enabling us to continue to champion the work of park and recreation professionals as a catalyst for positive change in equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being.”

Camacho has an extensive background in nonprofit financial and operations management; including overseeing facilities and information technology functions for multi-facility organizations, leading roles in multimillion-dollar capital projects, and leading implementations of CRM and General Ledger systems. Over the past two decades, she has worked with several organizations in growth mode and has been pivotal in aligning the infrastructure teams to meet the demands of the rest of the organization.

She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Phoenix and her master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University. In 2015, Camacho also was recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a CFO of the Year awardee.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

To learn more about NRPA's leadership team, visit https://www.nrpa.org/about-national-recreation-and-park-association/leadership/board-of-directors/.

