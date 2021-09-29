CryptoWorldCon in Miami Bitcoin Week 2022

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonwalker USA Inc is hosting CryptoWorldCon 2022, a mega crypto conference and trade show focused on the cutting-edge schemes and trends in the cryptocurrency market, which will be held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, on April 1 and 2, 2022.

CryptoWorldCon (CWC) Miami 2022 presents Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker and author of "The Wolf of Wall Street," who will be a VIP guest speaker at the event, along with another 20 speakers from around the world.

This will be the largest blockchain event in Miami, and it will see the global blockchain community converge to discuss the latest developments and insights into the evolving, real-world applications of blockchain technology in finance, investment, enterprise, socially important projects and the global payment industry.

CWC 2022 will be two days of various educational and developer-focused events that aim to nurture mass adoption by providing first-hand information about the cryptocurrency and blockchain mining industry. Over 20 blockchain experts, enthusiasts and industry veterans will come to Miami to share their knowledge and stories during the event, providing exceptional insights into the ever-larger, growing digital ecosystem.

The conference is expecting attends from all over the world.

Professionals from all parts of the digital ecosystem, including investors, governments, startups and enterprises, come together for deep learning, robust discussions and high-impact networking. The inaugural CryptoWorldCon is expected to be a resounding success, with over 12,000 participants expected to attend the two-day conference. The event will include speeches from globally recognized leaders and blockchain pioneers in various fields of life including real estate and finance.

There will also be C-Suite executives and directors to answer questions about how blockchain projects are initiated and currently operating and where will they realistically be in the coming years. Additionally, the event will also feature blockchain engineers and solution providers who will answer questions for enterprises seeking to implement the technology.

As the global economy inevitably moves towards a digital ecosystem, be it investments or transactions, digital payments have also reshaped, and the most promising addition to the payment sector is cryptocurrency. While people left, right and center continue investing in crypto, there are a lot of questions which linger. CWC Miami 2022 will bring answers to all such questions in Miami on April 1 and 2, 2022.

The close down party for CryptoWorldCon will be another highlight and will put a befitting end to the two-day blockchain conference. The CryptoWorldYacht Party will be held at the $40 million, purpose-built SEAFAIR yacht, exclusively designed by Luis De Basto. The uber-lux mega yacht offers the ultimate excursion experience, where sea and sky converge with iconic Miami's unique glamour.

For more information on the event and tickets: www.cryptoworldcon.com

Media Company: Moonwalker USA INC Media Name: JC Luna

Media Phone: 305.506.0800

Media Email: mail@cryptoworldcon.com Media URL: www.cryptoworldcon.com

