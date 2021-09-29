PAC Storage Launches New U.2 NVMe All Flash Scale Out NAS

ALISO VIEJO, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage (PAC), a premier developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions, has announced a new addition to the Scale Out NAS product line: All Flash NVMe Scale Out NAS. This NVMe solution excels in high performance-demanding requirements for high throughput and low latency workloads from media & entertainment (M&E) and HPC, to Big Data and more.

“PAC continues to bring new product technologies that are viable for our clients ever-changing application needs,” said PAC CEO Rick Crane. “Our new All Flash NVMe Scale Out can reach 20GB/s throughput on a five-node cluster. This extreme I/O throughput is offered at a reasonable price so organizations can rely on PAC for next generation technology in SAN/NAS storage solutions.”

The PAC Scale Out NVMe NAS storage is purpose-built to optimize scalability and performance simultaneously by adding more nodes. Each node of the NVMe Scale-Out can be installed with 14 U.2 SSDs, bringing 4.1GB/s read and 3.1GB/s write per node throughput. This configuration also provides complete data protection and high availability to avoid data loss and system downtime caused by disk damage or system failures.

Also new is the Scale Out auto-tiering function which offers a more cost-effective solution for users who prefer a mix of SSD and HDD. This feature automatically allocates data, including “hot data” accessed, which is most often stored in the SSD tier for speed. The auto-tiering function also allocates “cold data” rarely accessed to reside in the HDD tier, thereby optimizing capacity usage for saving costs.

The PAC system provides intelligent drive management and real-time SSD monitoring to predict the number of days left for usage. When an SSD is approaching its end-of-life, the system notifies users to timely replace the SSD. Using a set of smart algorithms, PAC’s system optimizes data to prolong the service life of the SSD while preventing simultaneous damage of multiple SSDs.

In addition to the new All Flash NVMe Scale Out NAS, PAC Storage was recently selected as one of the “20 Most Promising Data Storage Solution Providers 2021” and “Top 10 Media and Entertainment Solution Companies 2021” by CIO Review magazine.

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is an enterprise data storage hardware solution. Since 2005, PAC SAN solutions have been data center cornerstones nationwide for primary, secondary, backup, and disaster recovery. PAC PS storage solutions offer SAN and NAS, and include cloud gateway options. Offering the best price point in the industry, PAC feature-rich solutions are renowned for no single point of failure and scalability to petabytes of on premise storage. Learn more at www.pacstorage.com.