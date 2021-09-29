Six Tampa Bay United Youth Athletes Selected for the United States Youth National Soccer Team’s Identification Center Coming to Tampa

Tampa, FL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tampa Bay United Soccer Club (TBU) is excited to announce that six players from their MLS Next program have been invited to attend the United States Youth National Team Regional Identification Center (USYNT). TBU is the only club in the greater Tampa area to have this many athletes chosen for the highly selective event taking place at TBU’s Waters Avenue Soccer Campus on Wednesday, September 29. The YNT ID centers are no-cost identification opportunities run by the U.S. Soccer Talent Identification Managers to evaluate and monitor top talents.

“This is a tremendous honor and opportunity for the Tampa Bay United players that have been selected to participate in the U.S. Youth National Team Regional ID center,” says TBU Boys Technical Director Brian Johnson. “Through their hard work, dedication, and continued development, these players have been recognized by U.S. Soccer’s Talent ID Managers as potential players to represent the United States Youth National Teams. I am confident these players will represent our club, coaches, teammates, and community of the highest standard.”

The TBU players invited to the USYNT Regional ID center for the first time are Dane Christensen, Dylan Giunta, Roberto Junior Martinez Lopez, and Alexander “Alexi” Mihalek. TBU also has two players returning to the USYNT Reginal ID center for the second year, Brandon Munson and Loukas Pasiourtis.

“Being seen by coaches of the U.S. National team is a dream come true for our TBU athletes. It is an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the skills they have learned through years of hard work, commitment, and dedication. We are so proud of our TBU athletes and excited for the Tampa event.” says Blake Wagner, Director of TBU’s Boys MLS Next program.

Players ages 13-16 are invited from across the country to showcase their skills to U.S. Soccer coaches and staff, and scouts looking for their next great athlete.

###

About Tampa Bay United Soccer Club (TBU)

The Tampa Bay United Soccer Club is one of the top soccer clubs in the state of Florida. Dedicated to the development of the sport of soccer for the youth player, the organization offers opportunities to participate and advance in the game for recreational and competitive players. In partnership with U.S. Soccer, the TBU Development Academy recognizes elite soccer athletes, pairing them with expert coaches to create the next generation of National Team players. TBU is also a member of the ECNL, a league that enhances the development of female and male soccer athletes, and has four soccer campuses throughout Tampa Bay (Waters Avenue, Ed Radice, and Monroe in South Tampa). For more information, please visit http://www.tbusc.com/.

Additional Press Contact:

Anthony Latronica

Sporting Director, Tampa Bay United

alatronica@tbusc.com