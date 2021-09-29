Octopus Interactive Promotes Jack Randall and Dan Thomas to Vice President of Business Development Roles

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest national network of interactive video screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today that Jack Randall and Dan Thomas have joined Octopus Interactive, both serving as Vice President of Business Development roles. Randall and Thomas will sell premium video inventory on the company’s rapidly growing network that continues to expand its national footprint and reach.



Randall and Thomas join Octopus as the company is seeing the highest inventory demand in company history after expanding its rideshare advertising platform into 45 top tier markets across North America. Octopus continues to develop new interactive ad units such as its Captive QR, Rapid Consumer Insights (RCI), and Tune in Takeovers as advertisers increasingly demand high impact video impressions with interactive components.

“Jack and Dan have been colleagues of mine for many years and I have seen them successfully introduce new platforms and develop high value brand partnerships consistently,” said Bennett Fogel, Chief Commercial Officer of Octopus Interactive. “The unique reach, high engagement and granular measurement offered by Octopus is the perfect solution for them to bring to their deep list of brand and agency relationships in the current environment. I am thrilled to be working with them again.”

Prior to joining Octopus Interactive, Jack Randall spent 20 years at Univision, most recently as EVP Business Development. Dan Thomas came to Octopus Interactive last year from Active Media, where he was SVP Strategic Development after successful senior leadership roles at National CineMedia, Univision and Sony Pictures Television.

“Jack and Dan are two of the most knowledgeable executives in the media and advertising business, and have been critical to our success over the last year as we’ve doubled our national footprint,” said Dillon Tedesco, CRO of Octopus Interactive. “We’re seeing rideshare activity continue to boom and Jack and Dan are the best evangelists to highlight the benefits of delivering interactive video to the 18-49 year old rideshare audience.”

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

