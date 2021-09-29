data.world announces new automation and governance capabilities to democratize data access

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced several new platform features that simplify data discovery and access, automate workflows, and enable greater self-service for data consumers. Enhancements now available to enterprise customers include Search Builder, Sensitive Data Discovery, and SQL and SPARQL Time Travel. Concept Cards will be released later this year.

The new catalog capabilities underpin data.world’s commitment to agile data governance and connecting data to the people who need it through last-mile governance. Agile data governance is the process of creating and improving data assets by iteratively capturing knowledge as data producers and consumers work together so that everyone can benefit. Last-mile governance democratizes access to data by enabling organizations to curate well-informed datasets and safely share them for greater collaboration within the enterprise.

“Our top objective is to help customers be more efficient and effective in their data work,” said Jon Loyens, co-founder and chief product officer at data.world. “Whether they want to democratize data access, monetize data assets, or simply need to meet governance and compliance requirements, we are continuously innovating to deliver experiences that align to our customer’s goals and brings people closer together in data and analytics work.”

“data.world supports a spectrum of personas including data engineers, data stewards, and data analysts, with a particular emphasis on business decision-makers,” added Eckerson Group research analyst Joe Hilleary. “Because it aims to expand data and catalog access as broadly as possible to facilitate collaboration, it has designed the platform to be accessible to the least technical denominator.”

New product features and functionality

Concept Cards – Coming soon

data.world is changing how analysts search for answers to common business questions with the introduction of Concept Cards , a unique search experience among data catalogs, backed by a knowledge graph . This capability contextualizes information for data consumers and vastly accelerates time to business impact by centering on institutional knowledge and use cases, not just tables and columns.

Concept Cards simplify data discovery by delivering recommended, detailed and actionable results that enable users to get straight to the metrics that matter. This includes related information from the knowledge graph and the next best action to take as it relates to the initial query.

“data.world is the only data catalog underpinned by a knowledge graph, and that opens up realms of capabilities when you’re trying to identify relationships and patterns between massive amounts of data and metadata,” said Vipul Parmar, global head of data management at WPP. “I’m excited that the Concept Cards are powered by a knowledge graph because our search results will reveal contextual insights around our data like what it is, glossary definitions, how it’s used, and where it’s located. It’s amazing how much you can find out from such little input.”

Sensitive Data Discovery – In beta

A key aspect of data compliance is knowing where sensitive data lives and applying classifications related to policies that inform business processes for proper tracking and management. Identifying sensitive data, applying these policies, and reporting on this information can be an extremely time-consuming and error-prone task if attempted manually. data.world’s Sensitive Data Discovery automates discovery and classification, making it easier for stewards to identify sensitive data and take action on it within the data catalog.

Sensitive Data Discovery empowers enterprise customers to:

Identify sensitive data types like email addresses, names, and protected health information (PHI) using advanced machine learning that scans the data catalog

Maintain the integrity and confidentiality of data with classification, tags, and statuses such as Restricted, Personal Information, US Only, etc.

Drive better governance and compliance by reporting on and auditing sensitive data types and policy classifications across the data landscape

Deliver greater governance capabilities by integrating the broader ecosystem of additional Sensitive Data Discovery tools into data.world’s open and extensible platform

Search Builder – Available now

Data catalogs contain multitudes of information that grow exponentially each day, both in complexity and volume. This can make it difficult to find the right data source for a query. data.world’s Search Builder allows users to perform more comprehensive searches with multiple filters, logical operators, categories, and custom metadata fields. These advanced search features make it easier and faster for anyone to cut through extraneous information and drill down into the data they want.

SQL and SPARQL Time Travel – Available now

Although most data consumers query information in its current state, there are instances when it is necessary to compare previous versions of datasets, metadata, and lineage. data.world SQL and SPARQL Time Travel allows customers to view changes across metadata and data and even query a data source from two days ago, two weeks ago, or two years ago. The new feature also provides more granular insight into audit trails and analysis of data that is snapshotted across time.

A fully managed SaaS platform, data.world releases 1,000+ product updates annually. To stay current on the running list of innovations, visit the product changelog whatsnew.data.world .

To see demos of the new platform capabilities, join data.world on September 29th, 2021, at its free, virtual fall summit . Keynote speakers include Zhamak Dehghani, Barr Moses, Doug Laney, and Jon Loyens.

