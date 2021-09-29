ADEC Innovations Acquires Cameron-Cole

IRVINE, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADEC Innovations , a recognized global leader in designing, developing, and delivering solutions and services in critical areas of sustainable development, today announces it has completed its acquisition of Cameron Cole, LLC ("Cameron-Cole"), a full-service environmental services and regulatory compliance consulting firm with nationwide operations in the United States.

With this acquisition, ADEC Innovations expands and extends its pure-play environmental and sustainability consulting business, currently operating under the brand names of FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS) and ADEC Innovations ESG Solutions. Cameron-Cole brings full-service remediation, compliance and permitting, due diligence, waste, groundwater, wastewater, and hydrogeological services. The addition of Cameron-Cole increases ADEC Innovations' depth and reach in environmental and regulatory compliance, air quality and greenhouse gas services, and environmental assessments.

"Organizations recognize the value of working with independent, dedicated environmental sustainability companies to provide needed, high-quality expertise and help them solve their technical and regulatory challenges," said James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations. "With this acquisition, we are addressing growing market requirements for expanded, more comprehensive ESG assurance solutions that help organizations responsibly grow and operate and advance sustainable practices around the world."

While Cameron-Cole will continue its commitment to provide critical environmental compliance services to its clients, it will now expand its geographical reach beyond the United States. Further, it will have seamless access to ADEC Innovations' software and data management and processing capabilities that will enable it to provide more extensive and effective client solutions to its clients. Cameron-Cole's suite of products and services will now include California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance, climate change, life cycle assessments, and sustainability consulting.

"Cameron-Cole and ADEC Innovations are combining complementary expertise and proven capabilities to create a unique, pure-play firm that has decades of experience in environmental sustainability consulting, data processing and management, and software," said Timothy Hobbs, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder of Cameron-Cole. "By further integrating ADEC Innovations' software and data processing services, Cameron-Cole will be able to provide more comprehensive information management solutions to our clients - especially given the vast amounts of data associated with our core services including groundwater compliance monitoring, site assessments, greenhouse gas and carbon management, and remediation."

"After 20 years of management ownership, we wanted to ensure a growing, sustainable future for Cameron-Cole while maintaining a strong foundation of providing critical environmental compliance services to our clients," said Jerome Edwards, President and Co-Founder of Cameron-Cole. "In addition to augmenting our portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important that Cameron-Cole joins an organization that has deep understanding of the environmental markets, backed by objectivity, science, and experience. ADEC Innovations not only meets our criteria, it helps secure future growth and value for employees and clients while maintaining the strong foundation of quality, critical environmental compliance services we have built through the years."

Cameron-Cole Executive Vice President and Co-Founder John Bondurant recognizes that becoming part of the global ADEC Innovations group of companies achieves a key goal of enabling Cameron-Cole to continue meeting its ongoing commitments to clients and staff. Bondurant added, "Today's news assures that Cameron-Cole will continue to deliver on our mission as a problem-solver in this challenging field of environmental and regulatory compliance."

As a result of this latest investment, ADEC Innovations expands its United States office presence to Colorado and Florida. Cameron-Cole employees will join the 4,500-strong workforce that ADEC Innovations has across 24 sites located in 17 countries across six continents.

ADEC Innovations Group CEO James M. Donovan added, "We welcome Cameron-Cole's clients, employees, and partners to the group. With this acquisition, ADEC Innovations strategically broadens our business portfolio to better meet the needs of companies, public agencies and coalitions around the world; and collectively, we will offer current and future clients greater opportunities to reduce costs and risks, optimize resource use, maximize revenue opportunities, and improve operational efficiencies, in a world where sustainability matters."

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations is a world leader in designing, developing, and delivering innovative solutions and services in critical areas in sustainable development, i.e., ESG, healthcare and knowledge management. Since 1996, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable practices around the world and helped organizations grow and operate responsibly. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with regional operations and a network of thousands of employees across 17 countries and six continents, ADEC Innovations works with governments, coalitions, and businesses to help organizations meet their evolving needs and drive performance in a world where sustainability matters.

About Cameron-Cole

Cameron-Cole is a U.S.-based consulting firm that brings decades of successful experience as a full-service environmental compliance, assessment, remediation, and greenhouse gas management services. Established in 2001 as an independent environmental services firm, Cameron-Cole is committed to conducting its business responsibilities consistent with the highest levels of performance expected by clients, employees and shareholders. Cameron-Cole services include the most difficult issues that challenge society today, which require solutions that will stand the test of time. Recognizing these challenges, Cameron-Cole is committed to delivering services and solutions that are the product of the best collaboration of all appropriate resources and expertise of the firm, and which include solutions that recognize the social, economic and environmental implications.

Please direct media inquiries to:

media@adec-innovations.com

Related Images











Image 1: Cameron-Cole An ADEC Innovation Logo





Cameron-Cole An ADEC Innovation Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment