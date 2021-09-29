Global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032269/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Amplifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Noise Amplifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

- The Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

- Attenuators Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR

- In the global Attenuators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$958.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Analog Devices, Inc.

Arralis

Aspen Electronics Ltd.

BAE Systems

BeRex

Broadcom

Custom MMIC

Infineon Technologies AG

KYOCERA Corporation

MACOM

Maxim Integrated

MICROREL Electronic Components

Mini-Circuits

NXP Semiconductors

Ommic S.A.

Qorvo, Inc

Radiant Group of Companies

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

The SETI League, Inc.

United Monolithic Semiconductors

Vectrawave

WIN Semiconductors







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032269/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Amplifiers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Power Amplifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Amplifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise

Amplifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Attenuators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Attenuators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Attenuators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Switches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Switches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Phase Shifters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Phase Shifters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Phase Shifters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Gallium Nitride

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Gallium Nitride by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Gallium Nitride by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Gallium Arsenide

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Gallium Arsenide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Gallium Arsenide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Indium Phosphide

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Indium Phosphide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Indium Phosphide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Indium Gallium

Phosphide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Indium Gallium Phosphide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Indium Gallium

Phosphide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer /

Enterprise Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Communication Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Wireless Communication

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Communication

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise

Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,

Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches,

Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other

Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium

Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material

Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium

Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium Arsenide,

Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,

Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication

Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise

Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,

Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,

Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other

Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium

Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material

Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium

Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium

Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,

Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication

Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise

Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,

Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches,

Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other

Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium

Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material

Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium

Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium Arsenide,

Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,

Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication

Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise

Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,

Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches,

Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other

Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium

Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material

Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium

Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium Arsenide,

Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,

Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication

Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise

Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,

Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,

Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other

Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium

Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material

Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium

Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium

Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,

Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication

Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise

Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,

Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,

Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other

Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium

Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material

Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium

Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium

Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,

Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication

Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise

Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,

Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,

Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other

Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium

Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material

Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium

Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium

Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise

Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC

(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,

Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave

IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication

Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________