Master Meter Selected as Offering the Best Smart Water Solution

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – The 2021 Smart Water Summit (SWS) announces Master Meter as the “Best Smart Water Solution” during SWS’21, held September 19-21, 2021 at the Marriott Sawgrass Golf Club & Resort.

Over seventy water utility executives in attendance representing diverse water utilities from across North America voted on this award after listening to dozens of top vendors showcasing distinct smart water technologies.

The Smart Water Summit (SWS) for Water Utilities is an exclusive and invitation-only event. The Summit program provides a private Boardroom format that offers participating Technology Vendors access to the Executive leadership of North America’s Water Utilities.

Master Meter was first honored with the Best Smart Water Solution award in 2017. “We saw an incredible opportunity during the extended Covid months to Revisit, Reimagine and Reengineer our product portfolio to increase capabilities and deliver all-new levels of value to our utility partners,” reports Ian MacLeod, Marketing Vice President for Master Meter. Our expanded portfolio now includes a unified Allegro Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) platform featuring diverse communication technologies, ultrasonic smart meters with integrated AMI, and rich Meter Data Management (MDM) software with integrated analytics via our partnership with GoAigua, a world-class leader in water utility digitalization.

Master Meter is honored to share this distinction in a tie with Smart Water Summit vendor, Mission Communications, a provider of monitoring and managed SCADA services to the municipal water and wastewater markets.

For additional information on Master Meter’s water utility solutions please visit www.mastermeter.com and reach us at innovate@mastermeter.com.

Master Meter will return in 2022 with new innovation and solution ideas. Utilities interested in participating in the 2022 Smart Water Summit should contact David Valle at dvalle@smartgridsummits.com or by phone at (470)294-2595.

About Master Meter

Master Meter is a subsidiary of Israel-based Arad LTD, a world leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. This direct pipeline to world-class innovation allows Master Meter to provide North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today’s highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department’s rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor Customer Portal. To learn more, visit mastermeter.com.

