Content Intelligence Market to Touch USD 2,653.2 Million by 2025 at 33.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Content Intelligence Market information by types of Standards, by Components, by Deployment Mode and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 280.8 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 33.2% to reach USD 2,653.2 Million by 2025.

Market Scope:

Content intelligence, put simply, is the technology that rests on big data analytics and artificial intelligence helping users in modulating the content insights into actionable information that results to offer better content delivery. This technology helps to plan out the various business models and strategies for content providers so that they can get their target audience in an effective way.

Dominant Key Players on Content Intelligence Market Covered Are:

Smartlogic (US)

Knotch (US)

Content Insights (US)

Abbyy (Russia)

OneSpot (US)

Atomic Reach (Canada)

Socialbakers (Prague)

OpenText (Canada)

M-Files (Finland)

Acrolinx GmbH (Germany)

Concured (UK)

Persado (US)

Vennli (US)

Conductor (US)

BuzzSumo (UK)

Curata Inc (US)

Idio Ltd (UK)

Ceralytics (US)

TrackMaven Inc. (US)

Adobe (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Content Intelligence Industry Drivers

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the content intelligence market share. Some of these entail the growing adoption of enterprise content management systems, analytical solutions, and automated content-centric processes to identify the target audience and boost the conversion rate, growing adoption of technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence, high demand for personalized content services to improve the customer experience, growing need for analytical information regarding audience preferences and other market intelligence tools related to content, and various advances in these technologies. The additional factors adding market growth include the growing awareness of the different benefits offered by content intelligence include its ability to offer insights that allows the organization to produce better and more engaging content to get closer to the audience, augment the position and content cues, and different other perks, growing significance of content creation for marketing perspective, growing need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis, emerging technologies such as big data analytics, and AI, higher volume of return attained, and greater demand to plan business strategy based on enterprise goals for content providers.

On the contrary, huge volumes of unstructured data, lack of data redundant solutions, lack of right content, complications to deliver the content, and huge volume content may limit the global content intelligence services market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global content intelligence market based on end user, organization size, deployment mode, and component.

By component, the global content intelligence market is segmented into services and solution. The service segment is again segmented into managed services and professional services. The professional services are again segmented into content strategy services, content engineering services, and other support services. The solution segment is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period.

By deployment, the global content intelligence market is segmented into hybrid, on-premise, and cloud. Of these, the cloud segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the global content intelligence market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises. Of these, the large enterprise segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global content intelligence market is segmented into media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, government, healthcare, education, BFSI, and others. Of these, the BFSI segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Command Content Intelligence Market

Geographically, the global content intelligence market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will command the market over the forecast period. The early adoption of ML and AI-based solutions, presence of large number of vendors, the presence of tier I vendors, increasing adoption of content marketing intelligence solutions by the healthcare sectors and BFSI in the US, heavy investments in digital marketing initiatives and customer experience, new technologies such as NLP and big data, exceptionally high percentage of social media users and smartphone users, as well as high ad spending are adding to the global content intelligence market growth in the region. The US as well as Canada have the utmost market share.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Content Intelligence Market

In Europe, the global content intelligence market will hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for content analytics solution from manufacturing and retail companies, and rapid digital transformation among the retail sector are adding to the global content intelligence market growth in the region. Germany will hold the utmost market share followed by the UK.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in Content Intelligence Market

In the APAC region, the global content intelligence market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of industry collaborations and startups to offer AI content marketing solutions for different industry verticals, increasing adoption of AI in China, and the growing number of startups driven by AI-based content solutions are adding to the global content intelligence market growth in the region.

In South America and the MEA, the global content intelligence market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Content Intelligence Market

The current COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the content intelligence market due to decrease in demand. There have been restrictions in content intelligence due to lockdowns imposed by the government and physical distancing trends. Further, complete supply chain disruptions, difficulty to source raw materials on account of transportation restrictions, and shortage of labors had a negative impact on the market growth.

Industry Update:

April 2021- Knotch has announced major enhancements to its content intelligence platform.

Competitive Analysis:

The global content intelligence market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.

