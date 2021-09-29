HR Tech Firm Clovers Launches Flagship Product, Delivering Objective, Unbiased Candidate Interviews

NASHVILLE. Tenn. & LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clovers (www.clovers.ai), a human resources technology firm leveraging interview intelligence to improve interviewing and hiring practices, today announced the launch of its flagship product -- Clovers.

Clovers is an interview intelligence platform that uses human and conversational intelligence to accelerate hiring, uncover bias and put the right people in the right roles. Clovers enhances the interview journey, making interviews more effective and inclusive with ground-breaking features including interview guidance, real-time feedback for interviewers and post-interview coaching to support education and drive behavioral change.

"In today's marketplace, offering a faster way to bring the right candidates and key insights to the hiring manager can make all the difference. Additionally, with companies placing an increased emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, we're providing a tangible way to deliver quality interviews that are more inclusive," said Doug Leonard, CEO of Clovers. "With Clovers, we're making interviewing better for everyone with a human-first platform built for the modern way of work."

Sharon Hunt, Clovers Head of Product added, "Clovers shines a light on, and helps improve, the part of the recruiting process that has, until now, been a black box -- the interview itself. Through this transparency, we're helping to ensure interviews are standardized across candidates. This delivers fairness and enriches the decision-making process by allowing the team to re-examine interview moments rather than relying on memory."

"Clovers can dramatically reduce the hours needed to evaluate candidates. This creates a huge cost savings for our clients and significantly improves the candidate experience," Hunt said.

The Clovers intelligent interview platform benefits the entire interview process with:

Fair & Consistent Interviews: Clovers ensures questions are focused on skills and competencies by providing Industrial and Organizational psychology-approved questions and standardized ratings for feedback.

Clovers ensures questions are focused on skills and competencies by providing Industrial and Organizational psychology-approved questions and standardized ratings for feedback. Improved Time to Hire : Hiring teams will save time and improve collaboration by using the Clover Reel. These "Best Of" clips from a candidate's interview can be easily shared with the team.

: Hiring teams will save time and improve collaboration by using the Clover Reel. These "Best Of" clips from a candidate's interview can be easily shared with the team. Software in the Flow of Work: Clovers seamlessly integrates with an organization's existing technology - from their applicant tracking systems to calendars and video conference software like Zoom, Microsoft and Webex.

Clovers seamlessly integrates with an organization's existing technology - from their applicant tracking systems to calendars and video conference software like Zoom, Microsoft and Webex. Better Quality Interviews: Organizations can use actual interviews to train employees and uncover bias in the hiring process.

Clovers interview intelligence capabilities help address the increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) as well as the dramatic shift to remote interviewing. Considering, according to Accenture, U.S. companies are losing out on an estimated $1.05 trillion by not being more inclusive, it's expected that DE&I will remain a key recruitment focus area going forward. And with online interviewing increasing more than 10-fold since 2019, the Clovers platform enables HR teams to quickly adapt to this new normal while delivering meaningful feedback.

"As we designed Clovers, we set out to solve significant problems in hiring: cutting down time to hire while increasing accuracy, helping hiring managers be more effective at communicating to candidates what's special about their organization, and providing objective, unbiased interviews. The Clovers product delivers on each of these promises, delivering meaningful results for clients," said Jason Nazar, co-founder and co-chair of Clovers.

The launch of Clovers comes on the heels of the HR tech firm raising $15 million in seed funding. The round was led by Greycroft and Alpha Edison with participation from Crosslink Capital, Acadian Ventures, Fika Ventures and Act One Ventures.

ABOUT CLOVERS

Clovers ( www.clovers.ai ) is an intelligent interview platform that uses human and conversational intelligence to accelerate hiring, uncover bias, and put the right people in the right role — every time. Founded and built by HR tech veterans from Cornerstone and Comparably, and led by an executive team with deep HR tech, SaaS and product experience, Clovers is focused on making interviewing better for both organizations and candidates.

The company is jointly headquartered in Los Angeles and Nashville.

