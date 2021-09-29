Retail Business Services Recognizes Dedication of Associates by Donating $25,000 to Local Food Banks

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, is proudly donating $25,000 to seven food bank partners across its operating areas in recognition of the dedication of its 2,500 associates. The donation will help fight food insecurity in the company’s operating areas.



“At Retail Business Services, one of our core values is care, and this is demonstrated by our associates every day,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. “This donation recognizes the tremendous efforts of our 2,500 associates to care for our partners, their customers and local communities during the pandemic. As part of the retail grocery industry, we know firsthand the importance of nourishing our communities, and we’re proud to make this donation to lend a hand to those who need it most.”

The donation will be shared evenly among the following regional food banks:

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank;

Greater Boston Food Bank;

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine;

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina;

Harvest Hope Food Bank; and the

Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The donations are part of Retail Business Services’ RBS Cares community engagement program, grounded in the organization’s service mindset and core value of care. Hunger Action Month, held annually in September by Feeding America, raises awareness about food access and encourages others to take a stand against food insecurity.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

