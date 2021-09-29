The Film Detective Presents: Richard E. Cunha's Cult Classic Frankenstein's Daughter (1958), Coming to Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD Oct. 26

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective (TFD), the classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films, is releasing a special-edition version of the 1950s cult classic Frankenstein's Daughter (1958), starring John Ashley and Sandra Knight, on Blu-ray and DVD Oct. 26.

Fans of low-budget horror will recognize many familiar faces, including John Ashley, Harold Lloyd, Jr., and former Playboy Playmate of the Month Sally Todd. For director Richard E. Cunha, Frankenstein's Daughter was released in the heat of a historic year for low-budget favorites, also having directed such cult classics as She Demons (1958), Giant from the Unknown (1958) and Missile to the Moon (1958).

Frankenstein's Daughter finds Dr. Oliver Frank (Donald Murphy) carrying on the legacy of his late grandfather, the notorious Dr. Frankenstein, by building his own hulking beast with the transplanted brain of a beautiful, young woman. Bringing a fresh twist to Frankenstein films, Frankenstein's Daughter takes place in ''modern'' Los Angeles, where — despite news reports of a female monster menacing the neighborhood — nothing stops the local sun-soaked teenagers from partying poolside.

This special-edition release marks the latest in a series of collaborations between The Film Detective and The Wade Williams Collection. Restorations of Flight to Mars (1951), Giant From the Unknown (1958) and The Other Side of Madness (1971) have also been released recently on special-edition Blu-ray and DVD.

SPECIAL FEATURES: Audio commentary track with author and historian Tom Weaver ● Full color booklet with original essay by Weaver ● Richard E. Cunha: Filmmaker of the Unknown, a new retrospective from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures, featuring an archival interview with the famed director ● John Ashley: Man from the B's, a new career retrospective featuring film historian C. Courtney Joyner

Frankenstein's Daughter will be available Oct. 26 on Blu-ray ($24.95) and DVD ($19.95) and can be pre-ordered now via Amazon and MVD. For more information or to pre-order, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/frankensteins-daughter.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective (TFD) is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, TFD has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. With a strong focus on increasing the digital reach of its content, TFD has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. TFD is also available live with a 24/7 linear channel available on Sling TV, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Frankenstein's Daughter

The Film Detective

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi

Original Release: 1958 (BW)

Not Rated

Running Time: 85 Minutes

Language: English

Subtitles: English, Spanish

SRP: $24.95 (Blu-ray) / $19.95 (DVD)

Discs: 1

Release Date: Oct. 26, 2021 (Pre-order now)

UPC Code: 760137658283 (Blu-ray) / 760137658191 (DVD)

Catalog #: FB1014 (Blu-ray) / FD1014 (DVD)

