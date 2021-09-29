Green Care Medical CBD Introduces Affiliate Program

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Care Medical, a Green Rock Hemp Holdings/Enhanced Botanicals brand, has introduced a new Wellness affiliate program for healthcare providers. Providers now have the opportunity to offer their patients Green Care Medical's physician-formulated CBD products at a discounted price.

"Our Wellness affiliate program was developed so that healthcare providers can offer a trusted brand to their patients when they are asked about CBD," stated Dr. Steven Salzman, co-founder and practicing trauma surgeon. "We wanted to share our uniquely formulated products through this network and give providers a way to offer products they feel comfortable about recommending to their patients." Interested affiliate partners can sign up for the program on the Green Care Medical website and obtain a unique URL that tracks purchases and commissions and provides a 25 percent discount off the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Green Care Medical was founded to provide patients with access to safe, effective treatment options. Their physician-formulated, pharmacist-recommended products include a proprietary Active FormulaTM, intended for everyday use to address temporary exercise soreness, occasional stress and tension, a proprietary Sleep FormulaTM, which helps achieve restful, restorative, quality sleep, as well as a topical Freeze FormulaTM for targeted relief from muscle soreness and fatigue.

Green Care Medical aims to be the 'healthcare providers' recommended' CBD brand. "Many patients rely on medical marijuana or THC products to alleviate pain, but CBD products offer a non-psychoactive alternative for those who do not want to feel the high associated with THC-based products," explained Joseph Cachey, Chief Executive Officer, Green Rock Hemp Holdings. "Green Care's Wellness affiliate program allows healthcare providers to offer their patients a trusted CBD option at a discounted price."

To learn more about the Green Care Medical Wellness affiliate program, please contact info@grhempholdings.com or visit: https://greencaremedical.leaddyno.com/

Related Images











Image 1: Green Care Medical CBD





GCM CBD products









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment