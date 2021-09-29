Madonna Bolano Joins Tech CU’s Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today the appointment of Madonna Bolano to its Board of Directors. Madonna joined Tech CU’s board in April 2021 and is a member of its compensation committee. Madonna is an experienced Silicon Valley executive, who over the span of her 25+ year career, has had great success building, developing, and optimizing high-performing teams and cultures in local and global companies ranging in size from 100 to 20,000+ employees.



Prior to joining Tech CU’s board, she was the chief human resources officer of Applied Materials, where she reported to the CEO and partnered closely with the C-suite and the Board of Directors to transform the company’s vision, mission, values, and executive compensation program. She also worked with these groups to champion the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, improve employee engagement, close and integrate mergers and acquisitions, and create and staff new businesses and functions.

“We’re excited to welcome Madonna to our board. As an experienced leader who has held senior positions at technology companies throughout Silicon Valley, her insight into rapidly changing business and employment trends will help Tech CU better serve its members – and help our leadership team evolve how it manages the dramatically changing needs and challenges of our workforce,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU.

Madonna has previously held leadership positions at SunPower, Lam Research Corporation, and AG Associates. Throughout her career, she has been the recipient of many awards including one of the "Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology" by the National Diversity Council, a “Woman Worth Watching” by Profiles in Diversity Journal, and a winner of the YWCA Silicon Valley Tribute to Women Award.

“I have been a member of Tech CU for years and am excited to extend my involvement in this well-established Silicon Valley financial institution. Tech CU's great customer service, steadfast commitment to supporting the community, and its full suite of service offerings have given the organization an excellent reputation and earned it several prestigious awards,” said Madonna. “I’m excited to be joining the dynamic group of accomplished individuals who serve on Tech CU’s board, and I look forward to leveraging my previous experience to help Tech CU continue its strong growth trajectory.”

With this appointment, nearly half of Tech CU’s board seats are held by women.

In addition to serving on the Tech CU Board, Madonna is also the Board Co-Chair for Teen Success, Inc., an organization dedicated to building pathways to prosperity for two generations—young mothers and their children.

Madonna has a bachelor’s degree in sociology, conferred with the highest honors from the University of California, Berkeley.

