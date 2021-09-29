New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Disinfection Equipment Competitor Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06148999/?utm_source=GNW

80% to reach USD 5,048.42 Million by 2025.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



"Xylem Inc. scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for UV Disinfection Equipment Market"



Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include Xylem Inc., Halma Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Trojan Technologies, Grundfos, and Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd..



"UVD ROBOTS scored highest as a pathfinder and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years"



Pathfinder have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinder include UVD ROBOTS, American Ultraviolet, Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Magneto Clean Tech, UVo3 Ltd., and Typhon Treatment Systems Ltd..



"Advanced UV, Inc. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in UV Disinfection Equipment Market"



Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include Advanced UV, Inc., Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., and Lumalier Corporation.



"Innovative offerings by Severn Trent Services expected to increase its product satisfaction level for UV Disinfection Equipment Market in upcoming years"



Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include Severn Trent Services, Hoenle AG, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd..



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, including Advanced UV, Inc., American Ultraviolet, Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., Grundfos, Halma Group, Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., Hoenle AG, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lumalier Corporation, Magneto Clean Tech, Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., Severn Trent Services, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Trojan Technologies, Typhon Treatment Systems Ltd., UVD ROBOTS, UVo3 Ltd., and Xylem Inc..

