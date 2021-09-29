Glenlore Trails Expands for 2021

WIXOM, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenlore Trails, an immersive night walk located in Commerce, Michigan, is returning for the 2021 fall season. The walk is great for family time, date nights, or quality time with friends. Each season brings about new content changes; for the fall season, the illuminated forest has transformed once again. The series is powered by the premier AV production company Bluewater Technologies and is set to run from Thursday, September 30, to Saturday, October 30. The walk is offered from Thursday to Sunday evenings, starting at sunset.

"We started Glenlore Trails last year as a means to provide a safe family-friendly experience during the pandemic and as a way to keep our events staff working through a time when there was no event work," said Scott Schoeneberger, managing partner of Bluewater Technologies.

"The response from the community has been incredible, and our team has had a blast working in an environment where they can stretch their imaginations and test innovative new ideas."

Changes from last year include a significantly expanded trail (now over one full mile), additional programming, and live entertainment. Select nights will feature special events, and expanded ticket offerings will now include group sales, discounts, season passes, collaboration with charities, and expanded corporate packages for company outings.

"Based on the feedback from last year, we have made significant changes to our operation - extending the trail so the visit length was more appropriate, working toward larger and more programmed displays, and providing a variety of new ticket options that include group sales, season passes, and easier access for corporate outings," said Schoeneberger.

"Our team has also been hard at work creating new content, special events, and partnerships with local charities to continue in our spirit of giving back. We are excited to launch The Haunted Forest, an entirely new and immersive experience, and we are thrilled to be bringing a new version of Aurora to life this winter."

To learn more about Glenlore Trails and the exciting new changes coming to the illuminated forest in 2021, please visit https://www.glenloretrails.com/.

About Glenlore Trails

Welcome to Glenlore Trails! We are setting out to change the expectations for entertainment options by creating multi-sensory, story-driven concepts that are as much fun for the family as they are for a night out with friends.

Contact Information

explorers@glenloretrails.com







