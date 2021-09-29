Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market size worth $ 873.30 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market ” By Product (38% Solution, 43% Solution, and 45% Solution), By Application (Water Treatment, Paper Industry, Oil & Chemical, Construction, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market size was valued at USD 645.23 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 873.30 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Overview

Sodium aluminate is available in two forms i.e. solid and liquid. The products are an excellent source of reactive alumina in alkaline solutions and are a major reason for their use in many industrial processes as raw materials. It is used in the paper industry as an auxiliary refining agent and retention agent; other applications are described as a raw material in catalytic supports, zeolites, etc. They are also used in wastewater treatment, a shotcrete setting accelerator.

Growing government initiatives related to water and wastewater treatment is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the liquid sodium aluminate market around the world. With growing instances of water-borne diseases and environmental concerns, Government regulatory bodies worldwide have formulated stringent frameworks to avoid any health damage. Liquid sodium aluminate is primarily used to remove phosphorous from industrial wastewater as well as municipal water. The rapid growth of the construction industry across the globe is another significant factor driving the growth of the overall liquid sodium aluminate market is given the analysis period.

Key Developments in Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market

• Lier Chemical Co., Ltd. acquired Hunan Bide Biotechnology Co., Ltd

• IQE announces the acquisition of third-party shareholdings in its CSDC joint venture in Singapore taking its ownership to 100%.

The major players in the market are Alumina Ltd., Lier Chemical, Holland Company, Geo Specialty Chemicals, IQE, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market, By Product 38% Solution 43% Solution 45% Solution



Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market, By Application Water Treatment Paper Industry Oil & chemicals Construction Other



Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



