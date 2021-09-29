Opus Plasma® Skin Resurfacing Treatments Are Now Available from Dr. Holly Happe

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aging isn’t the only cause of skin damage. Skin is also constantly put under stress during everyday living, which exposes it to harsh elements in the environment, foreign substances, and pressure. Everything from the force of gravity to temperature fluctuations, dry weather, sun exposure, toxins, harsh chemicals in skin products, and the friction of your skin against your pillow when you’re sleeping at night can take a toll on its appearance. With this in mind, patients who want to improve the general tone and texture of their battered skin can now enjoy the results possible with Opus Plasma® from Newton’s Dr. Happe Medical Aesthetics.



This summer, Dr. Holly Happe and her team introduced this next-generation, combined radiofrequency and plasma treatment at the cosmetic practice in Waban, Newton, as an alternative to traditional laser skin treatments, chemical peels, and microneedling.

Opus Plasma® is the first fractional unipolar radiofrequency skin resurfacing platform that uses plasma in conjunction with controlled radiofrequency energy to revitalize the skin. Inflammation and subsequent recovery time from this procedure are significantly reduced compared to standard laser treatments, as the provider has control over how long the skin will be exposed to the radiofrequency energy.

The results from an Opus Plasma® treatment are similar to what is normally only possible with more aggressive ablative laser treatments, and it can be adjusted if the patient needs a milder technique. Since the device uses Fractional Plasma® technology, it works by causing tiny injuries to parts of the skin to encourage a natural healing response—while leaving the rest of the surrounding skin and tissues unharmed. The entire treatment can be completed in around 15 minutes.

This is an ideal technique to rejuvenate skin that has been damaged by sun, high temperatures, and chlorinated water during the summertime. It also works to address multiple skin texture and quality concerns, including:

Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Dullness

Laxity

Pigmentation

Broken Blood Vessels

Dilated Pores

Acne Scars

Uneven Texture

