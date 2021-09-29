United Country Real Estate Affiliates Raise Nearly $18,000 for Veterans in Live Auction

Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate affiliates raised $17,800 for the Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH) during a live auction event at their annual Training and Awards Convention September 17. They hosted nationally known singer and painter Joe Everson, who is a viral sensation for singing the National Anthem while painting live-action artwork.

Everson performed live during the banquet portion of the convention, singing the National Anthem and painting a patriotic image of U.S. soldiers holding the American Flag. The painting was then sold at auction, along with other items, by United Country Auction Services president, Shawn Terrel.

As the largest integrated group of traditional and auction real estate professionals nationwide, United Country had professional auctioneers and ring men on deck to help conduct the live, on-the-spot auction for the items. The painting and items generated $17,800 for FISH thanks to the generous donations from United Country affiliates. The money will support FISH’s mission to provide service dogs, food, wheelchairs, special holiday assistance and more to thousands of U.S. veterans across the country. United Country conducts multiple auctions throughout the year to support local and national non-profit organizations.

“It is FISH’s heartfelt mission to improve the quality of life for our veterans and their families and provide them with a quality of life and life-changing experiences that impact them emotionally, physically and spiritually,” said Paul Chapa, founder of Friends in Service of Heroes. “United Country’s generous donation will enable us to continue our mission serving and reminding those who are currently wearing the uniform, veterans and their families that their service and sacrifice still matters mission.”

The recent fundraiser numbers add to the more than $30 million that the company has raised conducting charity auctions nationwide. Learn more about United Country Real Estate at www.UnitedCountry.com. You can also learn more about United Country Auction Services or find an auctioneer near you by visiting www.UCAuctionServices.com.

